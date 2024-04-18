Riigikogu statement stops short of tying Moscow Patriarchate to terrorism

A declaration coming up for a vote in the Estonian parliament does not include a previously voiced position that the Moscow Patriarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church is an institution that supports terrorism. The final version of the draft document refers to an "institution supporting Russian aggression."

The idea to classify the Moscow Patriarchate as an institution supporting terror was proposed by Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) last Thursday.

"I propose to the Riigikogu that in its declaration, it should declare the activities of the Moscow-based Patriarchate as supporting terrorism, and consequently, I will go to court and propose the termination of the activities of the church organization operating here," said Läänemets. "This does not affect the congregations; it does not mean that churches will be closed, but it does mean that the connection with Moscow will be severed."

The draft of the Riigikogu's declaration began to take shape on Monday. Läänemets' party colleague Jaak Aab recalled that the first factual line was penned by officials from the Ministry of the Interior. Politicians then composed a coherent text titled "Declaration of the Moscow Patriarchate as an Institution Supporting Russia's Terrorist Regime."

The draft, which circulated among politicians for a couple of days, states that there must be a collective stance against the activities of the Moscow Patriarchate and that the Riigikogu cannot allow religious institutions to use the guise of religious freedom to divide society.

"The Moscow Patriarchate is Russia's hybrid weapon for executing aggressive policies worldwide," the draft declares.

According to Jaak Aab, the concept of a terrorism-supporting institution was taken from previously sounded declarations. "These same words are contained in the declarations of the Riigikogu and the resolutions of the European Parliament, which indeed state that the Russian Federation is a terrorist regime and a state that supports terrorism," Aab explained.

Altered text to be put to a vote on the floor

On Wednesday, the final version of the declaration was uploaded to the Riigikogu's internal system, signatures were collected and by Thursday it was submitted with 52 in support. However, the new text is titled "Declaration on the Moscow Patriarchate as an Institution Supporting the Russian Federation's Military Aggression."

This text also does not treat the Moscow Patriarchate or Patriarch Kirill with kid gloves. It notes that the calls made by the Moscow Patriarchate pose a threat to Estonia's security and that the state must protect people from terrorist and other hostile propaganda.

"Protection against such propaganda also concerns Orthodox believers living in Estonia, regardless of language, nationality or canonical affiliation," the statement reads.

However, the term "terrorism-supporting institution" has been replaced with "organization supporting Russian military aggression."

"The rationale is also that no one should misinterpret it to mean that Orthodox believers or Orthodox congregations support terrorism," said Aab.

This sentiment was echoed by several other politicians who spoke to ERR, stating that care must be taken to avoid any potential parallels being drawn between Orthodox believers living in Estonia and terrorists.

Regarding the potential consequences of adopting the declaration, Aab believes that legally, both versions of the text would have a similar impact.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!