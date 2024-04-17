Minister: Congregations will not be evicted from MPEÕK churches

If Estonia recognizes the Moscow-based Orthodox Patriarchate as a terrorist organization, no churches in Estonia will be taken away from their congregations, Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) said on Wednesday.

Läänemets proposal, announced last week, is now moving forward.

"On Wednesday, I will meet with two political groups, the undersecretary of the Ministry of the Interior will meet with another political group, and the text of the statement will be ready in draft form in the Riigikogu. The collection of signatures should start soon," the minister told ERR's online broadcast "Otse uudistemajast".

He does not know if Riigikogu members will back it. So far, the opposition Center Party has already said it will not support it.

The SDE chairman stressed the state will not blame the church and its congregations. Members will be allowed to continue worshipping in Estonia.

Lauri Läänemets. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"The only problem is the link with Moscow, so that Moscow can decide certain things in that church and also the message that the church officials can convey. That is the only problem. No church building must be taken away, the congregations must be left with church buildings, the congregations must be left with the opportunity to devote themselves to their faith," Läänemets said.

The Alexander Nevsky Cathedral congregation operating on Toompea, opposite the Riigikogu, is directly subordinate to Patriarch Kirill, i.e. to Moscow.

"This cannot continue, there are two solutions. One is that they change it themselves. And if they can't change it, then the state, for example through compulsory liquidation, can change it. That means, however, that before we do that, we will find a legal solution where the new legal body can take over all the existing contracts or obligations that have been entered into with the state or the municipality. So, in the end, [Alexander] Nevsky Cathedral should remain for this parish. The congregation will be able to operate there," Läänemets explained.

Kuremäe Convent. Source: Urmet Kook/ERR

"It will be exactly the same with Kuremäe Convent, we do not want to drive anyone out. The state is certainly not going to interfere in religious affairs, but the only thing we want is that Patriarch Kirill, who said that the holy war is also against Estonia, should no longer have influence here in Estonia through the church," said Läänemets.

Last week, Läänemets said, based on information from the Ministry of the Interior and Internal Security Service (ISS), he has no choice but to cut the ties between the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) and the Moscow Patriarchate, Patriarch Kirill.

The Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) rents seven properties in Tallinn, some from the national government and some from the capital.

