MPEÕK synod distances itself from World Russian People's Council decision

Metropolitan Eugene of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.
Metropolitan Eugene of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Synod of the Estonian Russian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) said Friday morning that recent decisions taken by a council headed by Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill have no connection to MPEÕK and that the Estonian church does not recognize the final accord of the World Russian People's Council.

Last week, the World Russian People's Council and Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church as its chairman styled the war in Ukraine a holy war, approving a document that suggests the territory of Ukraine needs to become part of Russia.

The Synod of MPEÕK has now sent a statement to the media, signed, among others, by its chair, Metropolitan Eugene of Tallinn and all Estonia, who was recently forced to leave Estonia when his residence permit was not extended. The statement reads that the World Russian People's Council is another country's non-governmental organization the decisions of which have no bearing on MPEÕK, even if representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church participated in its work.

"The synod's statements have repeatedly pointed to the independence of our church in terms of economic, administrative, educational and social matters. We do not recognize the final document of the World Russian People's Council as we find it is not in line with the spirit of the gospel's teachings.

Representatives of MPEÕK add that members of the congregation, Estonian citizens and residents honor and love their country's culture, customs and traditions and see themselves as part of Estonian society.

"The 'Russian World' (Russkiy Mir) idea has become a substitute for the gospel's teachings, and we cannot accept it as Christians. The church exists to preach peace and unity in Christ. That is the message our churches send out every day."

In addition to Metropolitan Eugene, the statement is signed by Bishop Lazarus or Narva and Peipsiveere, Bishop Sergi of Tallinn, Tartu Bishop Daniel, high priests Oleg Vrona, Vitali Gavrilov and Andrei Vassiljev, as well as Sergei Männik and Oleg Burdeinõi.

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) recently called on leaders of the MPEÕK to clarify their stance on the Ukraine war.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

