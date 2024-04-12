Theologian: Disassociating MPEÕK from Moscow Patriarchate will not be easy

Opposition politicians do not support the interior minister's idea to declare the Moscow-based Orthodox Patriarchate a terrorist organization. Theologians said separating the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) could be difficult, but not unwelcome.

Urmas Viilmaa, archbishop of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK) and president of the Estonian Council of Churches, said from Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE) interview he understood the state wants to cut ties between the church, Moscow, Patriarch Kirill, and President Vladimir Putin's sphere of influence.

Viilmaa said historical tradition stipulates that only one Orthodox Church operates in a nation-state, which is canonically subject to one patriarchate. However, Estonia has two: one is linked to Moscow, the other to the Patriarch of Constantinople.

"And this is generally not considered a normal situation in the Orthodox world," he said.

Urmas Viilma. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"Now, if the state is forced to take steps to disassociate a church from a certain canonical subordination, from the point of view of that church it would have the option of requesting canonical subordination from another patriarchate, in this case the Patriarchate of Constantinople. But how this is done, and whether it means a merger of the two churches, or whether it would mean an independent existence with its own independent structure and on Estonian territory, but ecclesiastically linked to Constantinople, can probably be arranged in different ways. But this is a matter that probably no one has yet come to discuss," said Viilmaa.

The archbishop said he thought the minister's comments were aimed at Patriarch Kirill and Moscow, not at individuals' religious freedom.

"Faith in God is not necessarily linked to being under the jurisdiction of Moscow, or Constantinople, or Jerusalem, or any other patriarchate – it does not change people's Christian faith," Viilmaa said.

Theologian: disconnecting the church is not easy

Riho Altnurme, professor of church history at the Faculty of Religion of the University of Tartu, said Läänemets' proposal is quite extreme. However, he considers the decision that Estonian Orthodox congregations should not belong to the Moscow Patriarchate reasonable.

Alexander Nevsky Catherdral. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"This is something I have been in favor of, because Orthodox canon law does not allow two churches on the same territory, but such cases have arisen in Estonia and elsewhere. Historically it has been the case that Orthodox churches have either been linked to the local authorities, that is to say, they have been churches of their own state, or they have belonged to the Patriarchate of Constantinople, for example, unless they are large enough to be autonomous," Altnurme said.

"Unification of the Church from Moscow also requires the will of the Estonian MPEÕK congregations and clergy. However, this is something similar to renouncing Russian citizenship at present – it can be difficult. Disassociating the Church from the Moscow Patriarchate could also create opposition from congregations. It is certainly not an easy procedure," he said.

Altnurme said that both Estonian Orthodox churches do not get on well with each other does not make things easier. "There is a certain rivalry and competition that has its roots in the history of recent decades," the professor said.

Center Party does not support Läänemets' idea

Andrei Korobeinik, a member of the Center Party's Riigikogu faction, told ERR he would not support Läänemets' proposal if it reaches the parliament in this form.

"Freedom of religion is the cornerstone of our society. It is especially important when times are hard. We support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, and as far as I have been able to read the position of the MPECH, they take exactly the same view. They support Ukraine, they don't support Moscow's positions, and to repress them now is like shutting down a mosque in the United States after the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers. This [Läänemetsa's] proposal is contrary to Estonia's internal security, any kind of division of society in a time of crisis is very wrong. When it comes to terrorism, it is the individuals who must be discussed, not the institution," said Korobeinik.

Andrei Korobeinik Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Korobeinik said Läänemets' comments are clearly aimed at MPEÕK. "Because Russia has already been declared a terrorist state by the Russian parliament. But to attack a church in Estonia with 100,000 members – what is the ultimate goal? Do these people have to become members of another church? I don't see any solution here that would be beneficial for Estonia," he said.

"If it turns out to be the truth that a church is supporting terrorism – and here we can also talk about Russia's war in Ukraine -–this is of course a crime, but to call people who condemn this Russian attack terrorists serves the opposite purpose," the MP said.

Korobeinik said MPEÕK can ask for autonomy, but for people of faith to be moved from one church to another by the state is unthinkable in today's Europe.

On Friday, Center said it would not support Läänemets' proposal to recognize the Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate as a terrorist organization if it reaches the Riigikogu.

"All Estonian Orthodox clergy and believers cannot be punished for the words of Patriarch Kirill," said party chairman Mihhail Kõlvart.

MPs: You have to think about the consequences

The Center Party council chair election. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Center party member and MEP Jana Toom wrote on social media that she has several questions for Läänemets.

"Even though I spent the morning talking to lawyers, I am not yet ready to formulate [thoughts on the interview]. Here we have to think about the consequences: parishioners, property, religious freedom, social division, the reaction of EU member states.... But the first thing I always think of when people start to get heated on the subject of the MPEÕK is Pukhitsa [convent]. Imagining nuns being declared terrorists is just the end of the story," Toom wrote.

EKRE's Jaak Valge said the party will discuss the minister's proposal on Monday.

"This is a question of religious freedom, not a question of chasing political points. This ecclesiastical issue could have unforeseen consequences," Valge said.

Jaak Valge Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

On Thursday evening, Läänemets told ETV's interview show "Esimeses stuudios" that he will propose to the Riigikogu to recognize the Orthodox Patriarchate operating in Moscow as a terrorist organization. That would mean its activities can be banned in Estonia.

On Tuesday, a representative from the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) stated at a press conference that MPEÕK does not answer directly to the patriarch in Moscow and cannot be held responsible for its statements justifying the war in Ukraine.

This was seen as the church rejecting Läänemets demand to leave the Moscow Patriarchate.

