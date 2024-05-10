Saaremaa gets its first bishop in over 400 years

News
Consecration of Anti Toplaan as Saare-Lääne diocese.
Open gallery
19 photos
News

Thursday saw the first consecration of a bishop in Saaremaa since the sixteenth century as Anti Toplaan was installed as the bishop of the new Saare-Lääne diocese.

The event coincided with the Feast of the Ascension of Christ, Bishop Toplaan's cathedral is to be Laurentiuse kirik (St. Lawrence Church) in Kuressaare, seat of the newly created diocese.

Bishop Toplaan said: "It has been about 500 years since the last bishop in Kuressaare."

"I will continue serving two congregations, but a bishop is also an overseer and a supporter and advisor to his pastors. I hope too to get to visit all my clergy who work on a daily basis in these near 50 congregations," he went on.

The last bishop to sit on Saaremaa ended his term in 1572.

Head of the EELK Archbishop Urmas Viilma will also remain the Archbishop of Tallinn, and with Bishop Toplaan covering western Estonia, including the islands, there are now three EELK bishops in the country (Bishop Ove Sander and Marko Tiitus in northern and southern Estonia respectively are the other two).

Archbiship Viilma said: "All three bishops, who will serve alongside the Archbishop, have their own areas of responsibility in addition to their territorial dioceses."

"Anti [Toplaan] is also the bishop to be responsible for cultural matters in our church. He will also oversee community issues and their coordination," Viilma went on.

The new episcopal church, Laurentiuse kirik, now has a coat of arms on display. It is separate from the nearby episcopal castle, a local landmark in the Saaremaa capital.

The EELK is the largest single Estonian church denomination, and its followers make up a little under 10 percent of the overall population.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Margus Muld, Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:51

Tallinn Zoo announces death of binturong cub

11:11

Minister wants educational requirements lowered in search for digital undersecretary

10:38

Statistics: Trade with EU states fell most on year to March

09:17

Saaremaa gets its first bishop in over 400 years

08:21

Inconsistent regulations behind large numbers of non-Estonian speaking taxi drivers

07:17

Estonia's 5miinust ja Puuluup book place in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

06:54

Gallery: Vabaduse väljak concert marks Europe Day

09.05

Kallas: Together we have come further than we could ever have gone alone

09.05

Free disposal of hazardous waste and reusable items in May

09.05

Gallery: Europe Day concert in Narva

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.05

Explainer: Why is May 9 controversial in Estonia?

07.05

Bolt taxis drive 10 hours a day without resting days

09.05

Russia's Ivangorod shows parade on big screen, but few viewers on other side

09.05

Gallery: 'Victory day' marked at Bronze Soldier monument

07:17

Estonia's 5miinust ja Puuluup book place in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

07.05

Gallery: Winning design for new high-rise building in Tallinn city center

09.05

Narva Fortress: Poster 'Putin – war criminal' looks towards Russia

08.05

Europe Day to be marked by Vabaduse väljak extravaganza

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo