Saaremaa gets its first bishop in over 400 years

Thursday saw the first consecration of a bishop in Saaremaa since the sixteenth century as Anti Toplaan was installed as the bishop of the new Saare-Lääne diocese.

The event coincided with the Feast of the Ascension of Christ, Bishop Toplaan's cathedral is to be Laurentiuse kirik (St. Lawrence Church) in Kuressaare, seat of the newly created diocese.

Bishop Toplaan said: "It has been about 500 years since the last bishop in Kuressaare."

"I will continue serving two congregations, but a bishop is also an overseer and a supporter and advisor to his pastors. I hope too to get to visit all my clergy who work on a daily basis in these near 50 congregations," he went on.

The last bishop to sit on Saaremaa ended his term in 1572.

Head of the EELK Archbishop Urmas Viilma will also remain the Archbishop of Tallinn, and with Bishop Toplaan covering western Estonia, including the islands, there are now three EELK bishops in the country (Bishop Ove Sander and Marko Tiitus in northern and southern Estonia respectively are the other two).

Archbiship Viilma said: "All three bishops, who will serve alongside the Archbishop, have their own areas of responsibility in addition to their territorial dioceses."

"Anti [Toplaan] is also the bishop to be responsible for cultural matters in our church. He will also oversee community issues and their coordination," Viilma went on.

The new episcopal church, Laurentiuse kirik, now has a coat of arms on display. It is separate from the nearby episcopal castle, a local landmark in the Saaremaa capital.

The EELK is the largest single Estonian church denomination, and its followers make up a little under 10 percent of the overall population.

