Over 31,000 take part in 'Let's Do It' cleanup day in Estonia on May 4

A
A "Let's Do It" cleanup event on the banks of the Vigala River in Rapla County. Source: "Let's Do It"
The annual "Let's Do It" cleanup day, held this year on Saturday, May 4, saw 1,105 events and at least 31,000 participants, the organizers said.

Henrik Raave, the leader of the "Let's Do It" ("Teeme ära") movement, said that this year's cleanup day went ahead swimmingly.

"Favorable weather saw impressive cleanup efforts all over Estonia. Next to all the positive emotions experienced during the cleanup day, I'm especially glad to see a new generation of volunteers has grown," Raave said.

"Young people are taking over organizing local cleanup events, and the participants include an increasing number of young people as well. It is a heartwarming observation from many cleanup sites this year," Raave said, adding that it is great there are so many active people in Estonia willing to better their surrounding area. He thanked and commended all event organizers and participants in every corner of Estonia.

A total of 1,105 events were held this year, with the tally on Saturday coming to 30,954 participants. But several unregistered events were also held for a bigger grand total of those involved.

A "Let's Do It" cleanup event in Saaremaa. Source: "Let's Do It"

Among other efforts, 231 bodies of water were made safer and 188 educational diversity gardens created, while several cleanup events also included cultural performances.

Events were most numerous in Tallinn and Harju County where 10,995 people took part in 286 cleanup events.

Saaremaa had the most participants per capita at 1,992 people attending 113 events.

There were 92 events and 2,587 participants in Tartu County, 84 events and 2,282 participants in Pärnu County, 82 events and 1,899 participants in Lääne-Viru County, 68 events and 2,543 participants in Ida-Viru County, 58 events with 1,171 people in Viljandi County, 56 events with 1,209 people in Rapla County, 53 events with 1,069 people in Lääne County, 49 events and 968 people in Jõgeva County, 45 events with 1,211 people in Võru County, 42 events and 1,374 participants in Järva County, 32 events and 593 people in Valga County, 28 events with 819 people in Põlva County and 15 events with 167 people in Hiiu County.

A cleanup day event was also organized in Canada with the participation of 75 people.

The "Let's Do It" events map for 2024. Source: "Let's Do It"

--

Editor: Valner Väino, Marcus Turovski

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

