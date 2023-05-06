Gallery: Linnahall among sites in focus on 'Teeme ära' day

'Teeme ära' comes to the Linnahall in Tallinn
Over 18,000 people are forecast to take part in a nationwide cleanup drive in Estonia on Saturday.

The final number of participants in the event, dubbed "Teeme ära", is likely to be even higher, and will certainly be in the tens of thousands, organizers say.

Volunteers mostly don work clothes and clear up all types of garbage from the areas in focus, both in town and country.

1,200 specific work areas have been registered, including 237 aimed at clearing up apartment building basements, just over 200 relating to saunas and around 150 aimed at improving school environments.

One such project sees the aging Linnahall getting the "Teeme ära" treatment (see gallery).

Saturday's weather is sunny and slightly warmer than recent days have proven, with no rain or windy conditions forecast.

"Teeme ära", literally "Let's do it", was started back in 2008, and a few years it went global as "World Cleanup Day", which tens of millions of people have taken part in worldwide.

After disruption during the Covid pandemic, World Cleanup Day has returned to its traditional September date, with this year's event taking place on September 16.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

