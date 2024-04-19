Ministry trying to convince MPEÕK congregations to leave Moscow Patriarchate

News
Orthodox bishops heading to the Ministry of the Interior Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
Orthodox bishops heading to the Ministry of the Interior Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
News

Officials at the Ministry of the Interior will hold meetings with congregations of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (MPEÕK) to try and convince them to cut ties with Russia.

"We've already had our first meetings, and in the new week we're planning to take this action even further," said Raivo Küüt, deputy secretary general for population and civil society at the Ministry of the Interior on Friday at a briefing. Meetings are currently being arranged, he added.

Küüt and Ringo Ringvee, adviser to the religious affairs department of the ministry, explained that although the leaders of the MPEÕK say they are not directly subject to the Moscow Patriarchate, they must still obey orders.

The organization recently called Russia's war against Ukraine a "holy war", and said Western countries have fallen into the clutches of Satanism.

The ministry has suggested MPEÕK cut ties with the Moscow Patriarchate and, for example, join the Estonian Apostolic-Orthodox Church (EAÕK), which is subordinate to the Patriarch of Constantinople.

"We will start meeting with congregations and church leaders to seek solutions to the current situation," Küüt said.

The ministry said it is helping to stop the exploitation of congregations in the cause of Russian aggression.

While no actions by MPEÕK clergymen or parishioners against Estonia have been recorded, the ministry said such a threat exists while it is bound to the Moscow Patriarchate.

Küüt repeatedly emphasized that the state does not intend to close down churches subordinate to MPEÕK or prevent the work of congregations.

"Church services will continue in any case," he stressed.

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) last Thursday suggested classifying the Moscow Patriarchate as an institution supporting terror. The organization has close links to President Vladimir Putin.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:57

Ministry trying to convince MPEÕK congregations to leave Moscow Patriarchate

18:37

Gallery: SDE hand over list of EU election candidates to commission

18:05

Gallery: Eesti 200 register candidate list for European elections

17:30

Gallery: Parempoolsed submit candidate list for European elections

17:05

EDF colonel: Frontline situation difficult as Russian troops advance

16:51

Winter road conditions expected across Estonia this weekend

16:31

Tõnis Saarts: Isamaa aiming for the heavyweight title

15:59

CEO: Estonian economy needs foreign labor in a smart way

15:38

Difficult for non-voting Center members to appeal Tallinn election result

15:38

Why are Estonia's bogs so important?

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

18.04

EDF chief: I am absolutely certain Estonia could win a war

18.04

Return to winter weather in Estonia from Thursday

18.04

Opposition parties launch no confidence motion against new Tallinn mayor

15.04

Ministry: Bolt drivers in charge of whether they get enough rest

18.04

State on the lookout for new fifth island ferry

08:42

Expert: Israel's counterattack was restrained

18.04

QUIZ | How well do you know birds in Estonia?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo