Estonia celebrates mardipäev or St. Martin's Day

News
Children in Estonia dressed up as traditional Marts on Martinmas Eve. November 9, 2022.
Children in Estonia dressed up as traditional Marts on Martinmas Eve. November 9, 2022. Source: Mari-Liis Pintson
News

Mardipäev, Martinmas or St. Martin's Day is an Estonian folk calendar holiday held on November 10. The most common tradition includes dressing up as often scary or slightly monstrous beggars and showing up on people's doorsteps singing, dancing, and often playfully flogging the host.

Mall Hiiemäe, a scholar of the Estonian folk calendar, has considered mardipäev to be an ancient new year's holiday. All agricultural work had to be completed by mardipäev which has also been associated with remembering the dead, possibly because in Estonian folklore the death fairy is known as a mardus.

However, the holiday also coincides with St. Martin's Day which is celebrated in other countries. Mardipäev signaled the end of work outside the house and the start of indoor tasks. The earlier mardipäev tradition did not include beggary and Martinmas beggars or mardisandid (traditionally young men dressed up in dark coats that had been turned inside out, wearing animal masks, false beards etc. going from door to door) but rather showed up to bless the household, its endeavors and inhabitants for the coming year.

The mardipäev ritual had a rather rigid structure and included singing specific runic verse songs. After knocking on the door and being let in, mardisandid blessed the household by scattering grains on the floor before proceeding to test the inhabitants' skills at handicrafts, riddles, and games. The mardi-isa or the head of the metaphorical mardipere then gently flogged members of the hosting family, whisking everyone good health.

Next gifts were requested from the family, such as money, food and drink, sweets etc. after which the guests once again blessed the household. The mardisandid often proceeded to have a party with the bounty they had collected after visiting several households. If a household refused to let the mardisandid come in, they sang a curse song outside the door and could get up to various kinds of mischief.

Children dressed up to celebrate Mardipäev on November 10. Source: Ines Asman

Mardipäev was traditionally a male-centered holiday dedicated to agricultural good fortune, while its counterpart for women and having more to do with animal husbandry was kadripäev, which is celebrated a few weeks later on November 25.

The traditional mardipäev food was a roast goose, even though only wealthier families could afford it in the 19th century. Other food-related mardipäev traditions included a cooked pig's head, baking barley bread, eating cabbage and sausages.

In Western Estonia and the Western Estonian Islands, it was customary for less fortunate women to go around on mardipäev collecting food and items of clothing.

Mardisandid started to include women from the 19th century and the tradition increasingly became one of entertainment for the young rather than an age-old fertility rite. In the early 20th century, the costumes of mardisandid became more varied and started to include dressing up as sailors, chimneysweeps and the like, Mardisandid have predominantly been children starting in the second half of the previous century. Mardipäev is also sometimes referred to as the Estonian or old-time Halloween as its origins can also be traced back to Allhallowtide, which starts on October 31.

Kaja kallas giving gifts to the Mardisandid on November 9, 2023. Source: Stenbocki maja

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:00

EDF colonel: Russian troops have the initiative in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts

16:44

Tartu mayor calls for further restrictions on sex service ads in public space

16:14

Estonia celebrates mardipäev or St. Martin's Day

16:04

Andres Kaarmann: Who or what are teachers striking against?

15:35

Video: Estonia's Niina Petrõkina fourth after short program at Cup of China GP

15:27

Stricken Amalie ferry reaches Latvian port safely Updated

14:30

Estonian customs discovers around 300 kilos of cocaine at Muuga Harbor

13:57

Anchor found next to Balticconnector appears to belong to Newnew Polar Bear

13:52

Latvian parliament passes registered partnership law

13:30

Burning a loved one's body yourself a gray area in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08.11

Catching cab from Tallinn Airport to get more expensive

09.11

Strict noise regulations may drive up Tallinn and Tartu real estate prices

15:27

Stricken Amalie ferry reaches Latvian port safely Updated

09.11

Do ageism, ethnic minorities explain workplace bullying in Estonia?

09.11

Estonian funeral culture undergoing a mini-revolution

08:45

Number of people living in absolute poverty in Estonia up 2.5 times in 2022

09.11

Unemployment to peak in first months of 2024

09.11

There may not be enough passengers for Tartu-Riga train link

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: