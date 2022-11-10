Gallery: Estonia celebrates Mardipäev

News
Children dressed up to celebrate Mardipäev on November 10.
Children dressed up to celebrate Mardipäev on November 10. Source: Ines Asman
News

Children across Estonia celebrated Mardipäev on Thursday, an annual event that traditionally marks the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter

In Estonia, there are two big holidays in November, Mardipäev (Martinmas) on November 10 and Kadripäev (St. Catherine's Day) on November 25.

The events can be called Estonia's version of Halloween and have some common traits, including dressing up and collecting sweets.

School children dress in dark colors on Mardipäev and sing the mardilaul (Mart's song) to be let in at the door and wear light colors and sing the kadrilaul (Kadri's song) on Kadripäev.

On Mardipäev, children are led by a Mardi-father, dressed in dark clothing and made plenty of noise by playing instruments or banging pots.

To celebrate Kadripäev, children are led by a kadri-mother and wear light-colored women's clothing. The day has a bigger focus on women and in the folk calendar, it marks the end of autumn and the beginning of winter.

Traditionally, their arrival at houses was meant to bring good fortune for the harvest.

Today, while Estonia is no longer the agricultural society it once was, Mardipäev and Kadripäev are still celebrated by young people, particularly in small towns and the countryside.

ETV's viewers sent in photos from across the country on Thursday to show how they were marking the day.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:35

MFA top official: EU integration depends on Georgia's own actions

19:43

Ida-Viru County spas hoping to replace Russian tourists with Finns

19:05

Sustainability criteria for biomass may impose CO2 quota obligation

18:46

Gallery: teamlab's immersive art exhibition opens at Kumu Art Museum

18:14

Gallery: Estonia celebrates Mardipäev

17:55

Reinsalu, North Macedonia FM discuss Ukraine, EU enlargement

17:03

Jüri Arrak's unfinished works to be auctioned at Vernissage Gallery

16:28

Survey: Estonians do not believe major military attack is very likely

16:27

'Melchior the Apothecary' part three premieres at German festival Friday

16:03

Lavly Perling: Saving only way out of deep crisis

Watch again

Most Read articles

09.11

Defense minister explains why British battlegroup is leaving Estonia

09.11

Andreas Kaju: Donald Trump was the biggest loser in the US midterms

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

11:09

Platforms: Ghost kitchens rising trend in Estonia

07:42

Reform Party proposes removing vote from Russian citizens in Estonia

13:51

Explainer: Why do I need to wear a reflector during winter in Estonia?

14:25

Government approves bill to remove Soviet-era insignia from public spaces

08:52

Realtor: Apartment transactions in October almost down to 2016 levels

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: