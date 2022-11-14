Estonia's unusual folk instrument 'Hiiu kannel' regaining traction

News
Hiiu kannel lesson at the Museum of the Coastal Swedes in Haapsalu.
Hiiu kannel lesson at the Museum of the Coastal Swedes in Haapsalu.
News

The Hiiu kannel is an instrument with a centuries-long history, and its popularity is gradually regaining momentum after a period of decline.
For more than four years, the Museum of the Coastal Swedes in Haapsalu has held Hiiu kannel lessons for adults and children both from the mainland and the island of Vormsi.

This unusual Estonian folk instrument is also known as the Scandinavian "talharpa". It is a four-stringed, bowed lyre from northern Europe that is nowadays practiced mainly in Estonia in the context of coastal Swedish culture. The instrument is also related to Finnish "jouhikko" and the Welsh "crwth."

The name "Hiiu kannel" is rather deceptive, as it is not a conventional type of Estonian zither (kannel), but rather a bow-played instrument.

Liisa Koemets-Bastida, teacher of the Hiiu kannel, explained that traditionally the instrument's strings were made of horsetail hair that gave it its primal and unique sound.

"It's an instrument where you don't have a specific key to press; you don't have a specific place, such as on a guitar where there are scratches to indicate where to place your finger. A Hiiu kannel musician must possess an ear that is capable of performing a great deal of work," Koemets-Bastida said.

While today this instrument is treasured in Vormsi island, in the 19th century a religious man literally tried to destroy Hiiu kannels as sinful instruments.

"The Hiiu kannel was an important part of coastal Swedish culture. Österblom, the missionary in Vormsi, was a man who managed to destroy this tradition and the Hiiu kannel was in obscurity for a long time, but now we also have the folk band "Puuluup," which is reviving the instrument's popularity," Ülo Kalm, director of the Museum of the Coastal Swedes in Haapsalu, said.

"Puuluup" Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

11:21

President Karis: Being a dad should make us want to be our best selves

11:07

Sillamäe SDE councilors protest change to Soviet pilot street name

10:52

Estonia's unusual folk instrument 'Hiiu kannel' regaining traction

10:20

Hanno Pevkur: Nursipalu expansion only possible working with locals

10:12

Gallery: Edvin Lips named Estonian Father of the Year 2022

09:31

Estonia's pension savers not put off by fall in world stock markets

09:25

Future grid could require new gas power plant in Estonia

08:25

Estonia providing €1 million in grants to Russian-language private media

07:52

Ott Tänak finishes Rally Japan, 2022 WRC season in second place

07:24

Electricity in Estonia to cost €183.95 per MWh on Monday

err news feature

Most Read articles

10.11

Explainer: Why do I need to wear a reflector during winter in Estonia?

11.11

Tallinn's Christmas Market to open at end of November

10.11

Platforms: Ghost kitchens rising trend in Estonia

12.11

Professor: Inflationary trend about to be reversed

12.11

Minister: Soviet symbols which do not glorify occupation might remain

08.11

Ott Tänak confirms no WRC contract for 2023

08:25

Estonia providing €1 million in grants to Russian-language private media

12.11

Kohtla-Järve coalition negotiations fall through

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: