Exhibition in Sweden marks 140th birthday of Estonian poet Marie Under

News
Marie Under.
Marie Under. Source: The Association of Estonian Writers’ Museums
News

Swedish Estonians are commemorating the 140th anniversary of the birth of the poetess Marie Under with a traveling exhibition that will visit Swedish libraries and institutions prior to arriving in Estonia.

The new exhibition at the Estonian House in Stockholm focuses on the poet's exile years in Sweden. Photographs, recollections, and poetry from Marie Under's earlier life in Estonia are displayed in both Estonian and Swedish.

Although Under spent more than 30 years in Sweden and was repeatedly nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature — in 12 separate years — the majority of her works have not been translated into Swedish. Under's period in exile is marked by profound sadness.

"For her, the Estonian language was the primary means of self-expression and when she ended up in Sweden she was cut off from it. I believe it was very difficult for her," Evelin Tamm, one of the exhibition's curators, said.

"At the same time, Mälaren and the Swedish countryside have inspired her. There were people with whom she shared creative moments. She was not alone here," Tamm added. "There were hundreds of Estonians residing in her neighborhood on the outskirts of Stockholm; it was like a small Estonian village."

The new traveling exhibition attempts, on the one hand, to introduce the Estonian poet to the Swedes and, on the other, to tell the story of her exile period that is less familiar to Estonians.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!</

Editor: Maiken Tiits, Kristina Kersa

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:36

Estonia's Eurovision hopeful Alika heads to Liverpool

16:48

Exhibition in Sweden marks 140th birthday of Estonian poet Marie Under

15:50

Composer Ülo Krigul receives LHV New Composition Award Au-tasu

15:05

Melodrama 'Madwomen' commemorates Estonian cinema's 111th anniversary

13:41

Mandre: Russians learned from their logistic mistakes

12:39

Estonian volunteers supply Ukrainians with racing drones

11:42

ISS: People became perpetrators of deportations by chance too

10:37

Aimar Ventsel: The coming of citizens against everything

10:06

Walpurgis Night, Volbriöö, celebrated in Tartu

09:37

CEO: Bolt very much in favor of car tax

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

08:42

Police detain young man suspected of manslaughter

09:37

CEO: Bolt very much in favor of car tax

28.04

More Ukrainian refugees leaving Estonia than arriving

29.04

'Biggest basketball event ever organized in Estonia' confirmed for August

10:06

Walpurgis Night, Volbriöö, celebrated in Tartu

29.04

University rector: There is no good model for car tax in Europe

10:37

Aimar Ventsel: The coming of citizens against everything

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: