Estonia pushes for Mardi, Kadripäev traditions to be included on UNESCO list

The Ministry of Culture is aiming to put Estonia's Mardipäev and Kadripäev traditions on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform) signed the application to start the process last week.

The application submitted to UNESCO reflects in word and image the uniqueness and nationwide recognition of Estonia's tradition of "santimine" (ritual masquerading).

Unlike other region-specific traditions that have made it onto UNESCO's list, "santimine" is a widely known and cherished custom throughout Estonia.

There are likely few people in the country who have not participated, the ministry said in a press release.

Santimine refers to the practice of going from house to house in disguise, accompanied by singing, on specific calendar feast days, asking for gifts and offering blessings.

Group of marts dressed up and going door to door in Tallinn on St. Martin's Eve. Around 2019. Source: Katrina Kõivsaar/Private library

Those who participate are known as "mardisandid" and "kadrisandid."

Estonian history records several different variations; however, only "mardisandid" and "kadrisandid" were known across the entire country.

People dress up as "mardisandid" on the eve of St. Martin's Day, November 9, and as "kadrisandid" on the eve of St. Catherine's Day on November 24 or 25.

The custom is so ancient in these parts that its origins cannot be precisely dated, the ministry said.

"Santimine" is a traditional, playful interaction, or even a ritual or theatrical performance, between two parties: the visiting "mardi-" or "kadrisandid" and the host family receiving them.

Adults teaching and learning about traditional Estonian kadripäev customs, including costumes, at the Estonian Open Air Museum (EVM). Source: Rene Suurkaev/ERR

"The masked "sandid" play instruments, dance, sing, make jokes, pose riddles to the household, test reading skills, and entertain the hosts in every imaginable way. They offer wishes for good fortune, success, health, and other blessings for the coming year. To help these good wishes take root and bear fruit, grains, peas, and nowadays also rice and pasta are "sown" onto the floor. The hosts thank the "sandid" with offerings of their own, providing food, sweets, and more recently also money," the ministry said.

The UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity already includes the Kihnu cultural space; the song and dance festival tradition of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania; Seto leelo (a traditional polyphonic singing style); the smoke sauna tradition of Võromaa; the preparation and eating of mulgi puder in Mulgimaa; and the Ukrainian Easter egg (pysanka) decorating tradition, submitted jointly by Estonia and Ukraine.

The building and use of the dugout canoe in Soomaa is feature on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!