Estonia Joins UNESCO committee to combat illegal trade in cultural artifacts

Estonia has been elected a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Convention Committee.

The committee fosters international cooperation in combating the theft, smuggling, and illegal import and export of cultural property.

Commenting on the development, art heritage adviser Signe Friedenthal, who will be sitting on the committee, said: "Estonia, as a border country of the EU, often encounters cultural property which has reached our borders via other countries. Consequently, the 1970 Convention regulating the prevention of the illegal import and export of cultural property, along with its legal framework and international cooperation network, is extremely important for us."

"At the same time, Estonia is also part of the global art and antiquities market via online auctions and sales platforms. The convention helps raise awareness among both sellers and collectors and prevent the illegal circulation of cultural property," she added.

Experts from the National Heritage Board and archaeological finds adviser Nele Kangert will join Friedenthal in representing Estonia on the committee.

From an Estonian perspective, the convention is an important tool which enabled, for example, archaeological finds seized at the Luhamaa border checkpoint to be returned to Ukraine last year.

Among the total of 274 items in that case were coins and gold and silver artifacts dating from as far back as the ancient period, and to the Middle Ages also. Following their seizure, assessment, and conservation, it was determined that the objects had been illegally excavated from Ukrainian territory.

Estonia was officially elected to the UNESCO committee on Tuesday, May 20, bringing the total number of represented countries to 18. Other newly elected members are: Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Greece, the Republic of Korea, Lebanon, Mexico, South Africa, and Switzerland.

Committee members are elected for a four-year term.

The committee of the UNESCO 1970 Convention drafts recommendations and guidelines to strengthen the capacity of member states to fight the illicit trade in cultural property, and discusses other issues related to the protection and return of cultural assets.

