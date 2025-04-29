Hidden in socks and underwear, seed smuggling blossoms on Russian-Estonian border

Despite sanctions and existing restrictions, Estonian residents continue to bring goods from Russia, many of which are either heavily restricted or outright banned. These include not only medicines and food products, but also seeds, newspaper Maaleht writes .

While the transport of fuel and tobacco from Russia came to a halt some time ago due to strict regulations, couriers — mostly holders of so-called gray passports — still travel back and forth actively, bringing various goods into Estonia upon request.

Seeds are among the most frequently smuggled items, with the greatest interest coming from home gardeners and summer cottage owners. It is a common belief that plant varieties from Leningrad Oblast are better suited to the local climate: tomatoes are said to taste better, cucumbers yield more and herbs grow faster.

"Same latitude as ours. The seeds germinate better and the harvest is more abundant," explained one woman who regularly crosses the border at the Narva checkpoint.

Since bringing seeds from Russia into the European Union is prohibited, seed packets are hidden in socks, underwear and even between the pages of books.

In addition to seeds, people are also bringing in medicines, cosmetics, household chemicals, red caviar and electronics. Among controlled substances, popular items include the painkiller Nurofen, digestive enzymes and even Ozempic. In some cases, acquaintances request medicines that are either unavailable in Estonia or significantly more expensive.

In some cases, the smuggler is let off with a warning, but the PPA often issues fines and confiscates the goods involved.

A list of banned items can be read here on the Tax and Customs Board's website.

