X!

UNESCO: Estonia Theater should consider new location, not extension

News
The Estonia Theater, home of the National Opera and Ballet in Tallinn.
The Estonia Theater, home of the National Opera and Ballet in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), an advisory body to UNESCO, said the planned extension of the Estonia Opera House should be reduced or built in a new location.

For several years, the Estonian National Opera, which is based at the Estonia Theater in Tallinn, has been pushing to expand the building. Plans for a sizeable – and controversial – extension have already been drawn up.

In March, the Riigikogu's Cultural Affairs Committee submitted to UNESCO a heritage impact assessment of the proposed extension to the Estonia Opera House.

In the document, the Heritage Board said the extension would negatively effect Tallinn's Old Town, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. The agency recommended making the extension smaller or building a new facility elsewhere.

The Estonia theater extension project. Source: QP arhitektid

ICOMOS agreed with the agency, saying the extension would set a dangerous precedent and put the World Heritage-listed site at risk.

"ICOMOS fully supports the original heritage impact assessment, which also aligns with the 2024 technical review, and emphasizes that the planned extension of the National Opera should be abandoned because it endangers the authenticity and integrity of the World Heritage-listed site and could set a dangerous precedent for heritage and environmental protection in Estonia," it said in a reply to Estonia's ambassador to UNESCO.

"ICOMOS concludes that if the National Opera cannot meet its needs with more modest modifications that comply with the conditions of the Heritage Board, a new location in Tallinn should be considered," it added.

Tallinn's Old Town has been on the UNESCO World Heritage List since 1997 as an example of a well-preserved medieval Northern European trading city.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:57

Estonian theaters see rise in moviegoer numbers in first quarter

11:26

Andrus Liivand: Whose problem is the switch to electric vehicles?

11:24

UNESCO: Estonia Theater should consider new location, not extension

10:59

Minister: Competitive electricity price to be defined as Elering objective

10:27

Estonian scientists' find could pave the way for new depression treatment

09:57

Signs of recovery seen in Estonian retail sector

09:28

Regional underdevelopment to dominate local elections in Southeast Estonia

09:01

Michal: airBaltic support doesn't necessarily mean investment from Estonia

08:26

Ruth Kalda: Personalized medicine becoming a standard tool for family doctors

08:03

New stage of data exchange between Estonia and Finland to start with deaths

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

14.04

Tallinn cancels hundreds of drawn-out planning processes

14.04

Reopening of tram connection to Tallinn Airport delayed to next June

14.04

ISS: Russia targeting young people as older supporters decline Updated

14.04

Why is Estonia's public space saturated with prohibitive signs?

14.04

Estonia drafting deradicalization action plan

14.04

ISS: Orthodox church covertly negotiating with Russia for private school funding

12.04

40 deficiencies found during detained Russian shadow fleet vessel inspection

14.04

GPS signal disruption in Estonia persists, not a danger to civil aviation

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo