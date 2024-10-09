X!

Historian: Estonia Theater annex should be smaller or the theater relocated

Triin Ojari.
Triin Ojari.
The National Heritage Board commissioned an impact assessment on the heritage implications of building an extension to the Estonia Theater and Concert Hall. A draft of this assessment was sent out to all stakeholders on Monday to gather feedback. The analysis was led by architectural historian Triin Ojari.

In an interview with ERR, Triin Ojari, director of the Museum of Estonian Architecture, raises concerns about the proposed expansion of the Estonia Theater. She emphasizes that the current plan for an extension would be too large and have a negative impact on the surrounding area, particularly the historic bastion zone, which is part of Tallinn's UNESCO World Heritage site. Ojari advocates for scaling down the construction or finding a new location for the theater, stressing the need to preserve the architectural and cultural integrity of the site.

Ojari points out that the proposed expansion could compromise the value of the existing heritage buildings and green spaces. She highlights the significance of the bastion zone as an integral part of Tallinn's historical identity, arguing that large-scale construction would overshadow its unique character. The architect underscores the importance of ensuring that any changes are in harmony with the historical landscape, rather than overwhelming it.

While alternatives have been suggested by the city planning department, such as a more modest extension, Ojari believes these options still carry risks. Even a smaller-scale project, in her view, could alter the balance of the area, potentially detracting from its historical value. She emphasizes the importance of thoughtful, long-term urban planning that respects both heritage preservation and modern development needs.

Another key point raised by Ojari is the possibility of relocating the theater to a new, more suitable location, with past proposals including the Tallinn port area, Linnahall and nearby plots. She suggests that instead of forcing an expansion in a constrained and sensitive historical area, a new venue could be built elsewhere in Tallinn, which would allow for a modern theater while protecting the heritage zone. This approach, she argues, would better serve both the cultural and historical needs of the city.

Ojari also discusses the broader context of urban development in Tallinn, noting that the Estonia Theatre's expansion is just one example of the challenges faced by the city in balancing growth with preservation. She calls for more comprehensive dialogue and collaboration among city planners, architects, and the public to find solutions that prioritize both development and heritage.

In conclusion, Ojari stresses that while the Estonia Theatre is an important cultural institution, its expansion should not come at the expense of Tallinn's historical identity. She urges decision-makers to carefully consider the long-term impact of any construction on the UNESCO-listed area and to explore alternative solutions that would ensure the city's cultural and architectural heritage is safeguarded for future generations.

A working draft of the analysis has been sent to approximately 20 partner organizations for feedback, which is expected within two weeks. Afterward, revisions will be made, and the document will be made public and translated into English before being sent to UNESCO's headquarters in Paris. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Culture informed UNESCO about the proposed expansion of the Estonia Theater, and in February, UNESCO recommended either significantly scaling down the extension or finding an alternative location for the project.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

