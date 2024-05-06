National Heritage Board crosses out major Estonia Theater annex

The long-awaited special conservation conditions for the annex to the Estonia Theater were completed in March, but as long as its nuances are still being discussed with the National Opera, the document is not yet finalized or available to the public.

"The special conditions have been prepared for the partial remodeling and modest expansion of the theater building," Anita Staub, head of construction heritage at the National Heritage Board, told ERR. "Since we have currently sent the draft of the special conditions to National Opera Estonia for review, and it is not a document that has been finalized, I would not delve deeply into the content at this moment. However, even the so-called title of the special conditions hints at what we have specifically been dealing with."

It can therefore be confidently said that there is no longer talk of a large-scale annex, which has been depicted in the public as a much-discussed red box.

"In this soil and the surrounding urban space, there are so many valuable elements that inevitably set their own rules for what can be planned there. That's why we as the National Heritage Board have not previously been very enthusiastic about the proposed large-scale extension planned on the side facing Pärnu maantee, because it represents a very large intervention into all those values that have been largely preserved there," Staub explained.

A smaller construction means that it could be a third of the current building's volume, or 33 percent. There is no volume restriction for remodeling the interior of the building; what needs protection will dictate the extent.

"It is definitely possible to remodel the hall, but this requires compromise solutions. Certainly, this will also mean changes to the hall's interior," added Staub, but refrained from providing further details.

The National Opera Estonia is expected to provide its final feedback on the heritage conservation special conditions in the coming days. Following this, the National Heritage Board will review the observations received and, depending on the amount of additional work required, determine when the special conditions can finally be made public. Staub hopes this will be within the month of May.

It's not surprising that the biggest controversy is over the size of the annex, with the opera desiring a larger volume than what the National Heritage Board permits.

"In the process of drafting the special conditions, we have been in contact with various expert groups and National Opera Estonia's own team. We have presented the draft conditions to them twice, seeking initial feedback, and the focus has always been on the volume of the annex," the heritage conservation official said.

Staub explained that Estonia is located in a very special urban situation.

"We are protecting the surrounding conservation area, and it is part of a historic bastion zone where the structure of buildings and green spaces is crucial. Additionally, on the Pärnu maantee side, it is known that bastions lie just beneath the surface. Planning a large annex there would mean a significant intervention into this valuable part, which is also separately listed as a monument."

No less important are the urban space themes significant to Tallinn, and most crucially, the area is part of the UNESCO World Heritage List. In connection with this, the Ministry of Culture notified the organization about the developments occurring in our old town. An agreement was made that Estonia will ensure the obligations of being included in the World Heritage List, which requires the National Heritage Board to prepare a Heritage Impact Assessment.

To draft the heritage conservation special conditions, the National Heritage Board conducted thorough archival research and reviewed all possible documents to understand the exact construction history of Estonia and where valuable details are preserved. For instance, an acoustics study was commissioned to understand the acoustic conditions of the theater building's hall. Meetings were held with various experts, and there has been ongoing communication with the National Opera Estonia to find a compromise for achieving the theater's goals.

