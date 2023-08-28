Gallery: Estonian National Opera's new season opens with traditional fair

This Sunday saw the opening of the Estonian National Opera's 118th season. A traditional fair held to mark the occasion gave visitors the chance to get a closer look at the life of the theater and an opportunity to snap up the best tickets for the upcoming season.

According to artistic director and principal conductor Arvo Volmer, the Estonian National Opera's 118th season is set to a special one, with plenty for everyone to enjoy. Among the highlights are a number of rarely performed scores and landmark works, including Claude Debussy's opera "Pelléas and Mélisande."

"It's a major turn towards an open system in music. And because (the opera) is pervasively symbolic, it's also very reminiscent of the kind of art that we're so fond of in the theater today. There is no need to talk about realistic things. What we see is not necessarily mean what is intended. And the space for reflection and active participation is paramount in this piece," said Volmer.

The high level of interest in the new season was also evident at the box office, where the line to buy tickets seemed to be growing longer and longer by the minute.

"There are those who buy tickets for just one performance. Then there are others, who buy passes for the whole season, with prices in the hundreds (of euros)," said ticket seller Eve.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!