Gallery: Estonian National Opera's new season opens with traditional fair

News
The Estonian National Opera Theater Fair..
The Estonian National Opera Theater Fair..
News

This Sunday saw the opening of the Estonian National Opera's 118th season. A traditional fair held to mark the occasion gave visitors the chance to get a closer look at the life of the theater and an opportunity to snap up the best tickets for the upcoming season.

According to artistic director and principal conductor Arvo Volmer, the Estonian National Opera's 118th season is set to a special one, with plenty for everyone to enjoy. Among the highlights are a number of rarely performed scores and landmark works, including Claude Debussy's opera "Pelléas and Mélisande."

"It's a major turn towards an open system in music. And because (the opera) is pervasively symbolic, it's also very reminiscent of the kind of art that we're so fond of in the theater today. There is no need to talk about realistic things. What we see is not necessarily mean what is intended. And the space for reflection and active participation is paramount in this piece," said Volmer.

The high level of interest in the new season was also evident at the box office, where the line to buy tickets seemed to be growing longer and longer by the minute.

"There are those who buy tickets for just one performance. Then there are others, who buy passes for the whole season, with prices in the hundreds (of euros)," said ticket seller Eve.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

lihtsad uudised

global estonian report

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:30

Prime minister not to appear before Riigikogu committees on Metaprint case

14:56

Estonian PM scandal increasingly picked up by foreign media into weekend

14:06

Gallery: Estonian PM Kaja Kallas' visit to AS Metaprint in January 2022

13:32

Almost 10,000 people set to join Estonia's largest ever reservist exercise

12:47

Local designer puts on fashion show in Põltsamaa Castle courtyard

12:10

Estonian president: Prime minister has to answer unpleasant questions too

12:00

Gallery: Estonian National Opera's new season opens with traditional fair

11:24

Mihkel Mooste: Dignified death and undignified suffering

10:40

Kaia Kanepi up two spots in latest WTA rankings

10:12

Kuressaare, Narva hospitals to be expanded with EU funding

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.08

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far

27.08

Deputy mayor: Airport inaccessible by tram for at least two more years

07:21

Kallas refuses to attend Riigikogu select committee sitting Monday

25.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I have no plans to resign

27.08

Andrew Whyte: Pin the tail on the squirrel, or why Kaja Kallas won't resign

26.08

Survey of research sins in Estonia

12:10

Estonian president: Prime minister has to answer unpleasant questions too

27.08

Liisu Lass: Food for public relations thought in the wake of Kallas scandal

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: