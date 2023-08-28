Bolt hits out at parking of its e-scooters on pedestrian traffic islands

E-scooter rental firm Bolt has condemned a recently observed practice of its vehicles being parked on pedestrian safety islands, adjacent to busy roads in Tallinn.

This has led to a situation where pedestrians may be unable to keep a safe distance from a busy thoroughfare, thanks to a phalanx of green e-scooters taking up that space instead (see cover image).

Artjom Kohhantsuk, head of Bolt scooters, told ERR Monday that: "Bolt does not place scooters on the pedestrian islands itself, and we disapprove of the parking of e-scooters there."

"Parking a scooter on a pedestrian safety island is not appropriate, since it disturbs other road users. Scooters must be parked on the sidewalk, parallel to the road, or in special designated parking areas."

Tallinn Municipal police (Mupo) spokesperson Meeli Hunt concurred that the issue presented a hazard, adding that the authority can rearrange and move scooters, and forward the relevant information to the service provider.

Kohhantsuk also said Bolt should be notified of any improperly parked vehicle spotted on the streets of Tallinn and the other towns where Bolt scooters are available.

This can be done via the app, and Bolt will come and remove the offending scooter(s), he said.

E-scooter season tends to last as long as weather conditions permit, with the arrival of snow and ice usually signaling its end for the year. Last year, Bolt e-scooters were still available for rent in Tallinn as late in the year as November.

