Central Tallinn scooter parking limited to designated spots starting Friday

Starting this Friday, September 1, Bolt and Tuul rental electric scooter rides terminating within a designated scooter parking zone encompassing much of Central Tallinn can only be ended at designated parking spots.

Early this month, a pilot project aimed at warming riders up to the concept was launched in collaboration between Bolt, Tuul and the City of Tallinn in which 126 new designated parking areas for electric scooters were set up in the city center.

From this Friday, parking electric scooters in these dedicated parking areas will become mandatory, the city said Thursday.

According to Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center), this change is intended primarily to ensure pedestrian safety.

Suitable parking areas were drawn up by Tallinn Transport Department in collaboration with the two rental scooter service providers.

The first such designated scooter parking zone in the Estonian capital will span from Tehnika tänav to the west to Laikmaa tänav and Rävala puiestee to the east, bordered to the north by Toompuiestee, Kaarli puiestee and Pärnu maantee and to the south by Endla tänav, Suur-Ameerika tänav and Liivalaia tänav.

The parking spots are marked and labeled with a parking spot ID number such as A55 or B23.

Electric scooter parking spaces in a new designated parking zone in Central Tallinn. Source: Tallinn Strategic Management Office

Electric scooter parking areas are already shown on service providers' mobile apps, and are marked on the street with road markings as well. Depending on location, some of the parking spots are located on the side of the road or have replaced vehicular parking spaces in order to leave more room for pedestrians.

Parking areas located on the road are marked with bollards in addition to road markings to better ensure riders' safety.

The pilot project was utilized to monitor riders' parking behavior, as well as help determine the most effective markings for electric scooter parking spaces.

