Ceiling collapse prompts Tallinn European School switch to remote learning

Tallinn European School front yard (the steam engine, which hints at the building's former use as a transport college, has been relocated since this photo was taken).
Tallinn European School front yard (the steam engine, which hints at the building's former use as a transport college, has been relocated since this photo was taken). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Pupils at a central Tallinn school will start the first full week of the academic year on remote learning, following a ceiling collapse on Saturday night.

Ian Karell, director of the Tallinn European School (TES) on Tehnika street, said that: "From Monday, children will be home schooled until a substitute location, where we can direct learning activities from, has been set up."

"The school building will remain closed during the course of the investigation, to ensure safety for all," Karell added.

No students were in the building at the time of Saturday night's incident.

A Rescue Board (Päästeamet) spokesperson said that the organization's personnel had instructed the school not to continue using the Tehnika building until an expert investigation had taken place, which would include ascertaining the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) said: "The most important thing for us is the safety of school children."

Tarmo Mändmets, acting director of the state real estate firm, the RKAS, said that: "We are dealing with a very unfortunate situation. Right now we have to focus on finding the reasons that led to it. Experts are already working to bring clarity as soon as possible, and are fully cooperating with the school."

The TES building is the premises of the former Tallinn Transport College (Tallinna Transpordikool). TES has been located at the site since 2018, following renovation works carried out by Ehitus5ECO OÜ and with supervision by PP Ehitusjärelevalve OÜ.

--

Editor: Barbara Oja, Andrew Whyte

