Photos: First modern school building in Kohtla-Järve nearly finished

News
Construction underway on Kohtla-Järve City Center Basic School. September 2023.
Open gallery
26 photos
News

Nearly doubling in cost along the way, construction of a new basic school building in Kohtla-Järve, Estonia's fifth largest city, is nearing completion. Resolving design flaws has slowed the pace of construction, pushing move-in day for students and staff at Kohtla-Järve City Center Basic School from September 1 to the new year.

The old Kohtla-Järve City Center School building was demolished, and springing up in its place, funded by both the city and the state, is the industrial city's first modern basic school building.

When the school's students, staff and faculty first relocated to temporary premises off site in fall 2021, the plan was for the new school building to be built at a cost of €6 million. Since then, the price tag has almost doubled to nearly €12 million.

"It's no news to anyone that the war [in Ukraine] has made things more expensive; so we are very clearly affected by this increase in prices as well," said Kohtla-Järve Deputy Mayor Erik Setškov, adding that several design-related flaws have turned up as well tha have required additional financing.

"The Ministry of Education [and Research] has come to our aid, which has deemed this cost increase as justified and supported us," Setškov acknowledged. "The city government also sought approval from the city council to take out an additional loan, which was granted."

Flaws aside, the "Rubik's Cube" project has been a fun challenge for its builders.

"The architecture of this building is interesting — that it isn't a square box, but follow's that Rubik's cube effect; there's a lot of nooks and crannies," said OÜ Revin Grupp project manager Erkki Stepanov, commenting on the construction. "This is no ordinary build for the builder."

The new Kohtla-Järve City Center Basic School building is designed to accommodate more than 600 students.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:43

Photos: First modern school building in Kohtla-Järve nearly finished

10:59

NATO to hold largest exercise since Cold War on eastern flank

10:38

Statistics: Peak tourist season sees July accommodated tourist numbers grow

09:39

Export of Estonian goods down by almost a third in July on year

08:49

Kõlvart: I want to turn Center into a ruling party

07:56

Bill tied to intoxication of cyclists leaves police perplexed

10.09

Gallery: Mihhail Kõlvart elected new Center Party chair at Paide congress Updated

10.09

Estonian Ojakäär, Sweden's Dahlin crowned US Open junior doubles champs

10.09

Report: Future of teaching concerns compounded by seasoned teachers leaving

10.09

Kenyans bag quadruple victory at Tallinn Marathon, top Estonian takes sixth

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.09

Gallery: Mihhail Kõlvart elected new Center Party chair at Paide congress Updated

10.09

Kenyans bag quadruple victory at Tallinn Marathon, top Estonian takes sixth

07.09

Aivo Peterson charged with treason

10.09

Gallery: Thousands take part in annual street picnic in Kuressaare

08.09

Estonia agrees to alleged crypto currency scammers' US extradition

07:56

Bill tied to intoxication of cyclists leaves police perplexed

09.09

NATO Baltic Sea naval exercise underway, based on repelling Russian attack

08.08

Gallery: Exhibition 'Bygone' opens in Soviet-era Tallinn Linnahall

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: