Tallinn to build three new schools, six kindergartens by 2027

Tallinn City Government building.
Tallinn City Government building. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The City of Tallinn says it aims to build three new schools and a further five kindergartens in the next four years.

The new allocated funds are subject to approval by a vote at Tallinn City Council, and form a part of the city government's budget strategy.

They will, should the projects go ahead, be built in the Põhja Tallinn, Haabersti and Lasnamäe districts of town.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said Wednesday that the schools' "need exists because the number of children is growing."

To avoid overcrowding and further problems, the schools are required, he added.

The Haabersti school would be located in the Pikaliiva neighborhood, Lasnamäe school on Martsa street and Põhja Tallinn school at Karjamaa 18.

In addition, six new kindergartens are planned: At Paldiski mnt 80a, in Pikaliiva in the city center (Kesklinn), Pirita (at Lepiku tee 18), in Põhja Tallinn (Manufaktuuri 6) and in Lasnamäe (Paasiku tn 1).

At the same time, extensions to the Jakob Westholmi Gümnaasium (high school), Tallinna reaalkool, the Hiiu Kool in Nõmme, Tallinna Kivimäe põhikool (junior high), Kalamaja põhikool and Nõmme põhikool are to be desgiend and carried through.

The Tallinn City Government approved Tallinn's budget strategy for the years 2024 to 2027 on Wednesday.

The budget itself still requires approval.

The Center Party is in coalition with the Social Democrats in Tallinn.

The budget strategy espouses a conservative budget policy, though over the next four years, the revenues of the city's core activities will grow by 19.7 percent; expenses by 16.6 percent. 

The city plans an average of €130 to €150 million per year in investments, over the next four years.

This will include investments into the ongoing cycle lanes project and into tramlines.

This means the city's deficit, currently running at 20 percent, is to rise in the coming years, primarily to cover investments, and is planned to reach 34 percent by 2027.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

