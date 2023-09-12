Major Tallinn road intersection reopens to traffic Tuesday

While ongoing roadworks continue to disrupt traffic in central Tallinn, there has been some progress made with one of the main projects as the intersection of the North-South Pronksi street and the East-West Tartu maantee open up to traffic again today, Tuesday.

At the same time, with many other key intersections and stretches of road closed, the reopening may even lead to greater congestion than before.

The intersection of Liivalaia, Tartu mnt, Rävala and Pronksi (location 8 on the map below) opened from Tuesday morning, after many months-

Construction schedule on Jõe-Pronksi tänav. Source: Tallinn Municipality

Work on Jõe and Pronksi, which included upgrading subterranean infrastructure connections, began last autumn; these streets will be fully open to traffic again mid-October, ERR reports.

At present, one lane is open in either direction on Pronksi, on the stretch between Tartu mnt and Raua; turning on to Gonsiori from Pronksi is still not possible.

Raua and Kunderi (see map) streets are open in the direction away from the city center.

The Jõe-Pronksi project was but one of several large-scale roadworks which more or less coincided in central Tallinn, starting from last fall and intensifying from the spring.

The Liivalaia/Pronksi-Tartu mnt/Rävala intersection. Source: Google Maps

Jõe itself remains closed to traffic and even crossing it as a pedestrian at present entails quite a circuitous detour.

Overall, roadworks in the capital are far from complete and temporary traffic lights and signs are still in use at the Ahtri-Jõe, Kreutzwaldi-Raua, Kreutzwaldi-Gonsiori, Kreutzwaldi-Kunderi intersections at peak times, meaning 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. The same applies to the Viru traffic island to the West.

--

