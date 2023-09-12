Major Tallinn road intersection reopens to traffic Tuesday

News
Intersection of Tartu mnt and Liivalaia, prior to the current roadworks.
Intersection of Tartu mnt and Liivalaia, prior to the current roadworks. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

While ongoing roadworks continue to disrupt traffic in central Tallinn, there has been some progress made with one of the main projects as the intersection of the North-South Pronksi street and the East-West Tartu maantee open up to traffic again today, Tuesday.

At the same time, with many other key intersections and stretches of road closed, the reopening may even lead to greater congestion than before.

The intersection of Liivalaia, Tartu mnt, Rävala and Pronksi (location 8 on the map below) opened from Tuesday morning, after many months-

Construction schedule on Jõe-Pronksi tänav. Source: Tallinn Municipality

Work on Jõe and Pronksi, which included upgrading subterranean infrastructure connections, began last autumn; these streets will be fully open to traffic again mid-October, ERR reports.

At present, one lane is open in either direction on Pronksi, on the stretch between Tartu mnt and Raua; turning on to Gonsiori from Pronksi is still not possible.

Raua and Kunderi (see map) streets are open in the direction away from the city center.

The Jõe-Pronksi project was but one of several large-scale roadworks which more or less coincided in central Tallinn, starting from last fall and intensifying from the spring.

The Liivalaia/Pronksi-Tartu mnt/Rävala intersection. Source: Google Maps

Jõe itself remains closed to traffic and even crossing it as a pedestrian at present entails quite a circuitous detour.

Overall, roadworks in the capital are far from complete and temporary traffic lights and signs are still in use at the Ahtri-Jõe, Kreutzwaldi-Raua, Kreutzwaldi-Gonsiori, Kreutzwaldi-Kunderi intersections at peak times, meaning 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. The same applies to the Viru traffic island to the West.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:40

Latvian border guard wants to shut down border checkpoint with Belarus

14:02

Ministry aims to even up civil service employee, official employment links

13:27

Kersti Kaljulaid: Sanctions on Russia require regular renewal

12:46

Central bank economist: Estonia's export difficulties have not eased

12:18

ERR in Germany: Taurus missiles to Ukraine conversation is ongoing

11:37

EKRE chair: We're taking Riigikogu board to court

11:20

Gallery: Isamaa-led anti-car tax protest pickets the Riiigkogu

10:44

Bank of Estonia: External economy activity down in second quarter of 2023

10:07

Over 30 people leave Center Party after Kõlvart elected leader

08:59

Gallery: Estonian National Library original 1980s construction

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

Private vehicles with Russian plates banned from entering EU Updated

11.09

NATO to hold largest exercise since Cold War on eastern flank

11.09

Tallinn will have to order its shade trees from abroad

11.09

Estonia inks contract to buy IRIS-T medium-range air defense systems

08:38

Major Tallinn road intersection reopens to traffic Tuesday

10.09

Gallery: Mihhail Kõlvart elected new Center Party chair at Paide congress

11.09

Bill tied to intoxication of cyclists leaves police perplexed

11.09

Ratas and Kiik: Dozens contemplating quitting Center

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: