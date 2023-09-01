Local businesses rejoice as revamped Vana-Kalamaja reopens Friday

News
Artist's render of the Baltijaam end of the redeveloped Vana-Kalamaja, which readers will be able to compare with the real deal, now it is open.
Artist's render of the Baltijaam end of the redeveloped Vana-Kalamaja, which readers will be able to compare with the real deal, now it is open. Source: Kavakava
News

A main route through the hip Tallinn neighborhood of Kalamaja reopened Friday after a year's refurbishment work saw it closed to traffic and pedestrians, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported a day before the event.

The return to normalcy will be a boon for many local businesses who saw reduced takings during the past year.

Vana-Kalamaja, a main North-South thoroughfare, has been revamped and landscaped, and runs almost from the harbor area to the edge of the Old Town, bisecting the Baltijaam train station en route.

Whereas it was formerly a two-way traffic lane, it is now a one-way street and with a greater emphasis on bicycle and pedestrian users than before.

In any case, businesses located on or near Vana-Kalamaja now have cause for celebration, as after nearly a year's disruption comes to an end, and, finally, customers can visit them again without as much effort.

Road works in progress on Vana-Kalamaja redevelopment (photo taken September 2022). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

One such store, on the corner of Vana-Kalamaja and Kotzebue, is the "Alma" home store (pictured below), which has changed little in the 30 years it has bee in operation.

Run by Mrs. Alma – Alma Sooäär – herself, now aged 87, you can find everything for the household there: Needles and threads, detergents, paints, candles, and more.

Alma Sooäär opened the business on Christmas Eve 1990, though at that time it was situated in a different location, in the Nõmme district of town.

Estonia was still under Soviet occupation at this time and opening a small, private business was still seen as a risky undertaking.

"Do you dare to do it, maybe you will go bankrupt," as some people counseled Mrs. Sooäär at the time.

The 'Alma' Store on Vana-Kalamaja on a rainy Thursday, one day before the Vana-Kalmaja street reopened to the public, September 1. Source: ERR

Indeed, over time, changes to the economy mean such small stores, as elsewhere in the world, are becoming increasingly rare with the growth of larger retail chains, malls and online shopping.

Nonetheless, braving the rainy weather Thursday were plenty of shoppers, who gave the lie to this trend.

The closure of Vana-Kalamaja was the latest challenge, Mrs. Sooäär added, noting that customer numbers fell by around three quarters over the past year.

But, she remained determined to keep the store going.

"As I have this heart's desire to do so, plus all the people in Kalamaja are happy with it, they implore me: 'For God's sake don't close down.' And as for myself, I'm having fun, she told AK."

The revamped Vana-Kalamaja opened Friday and as such is one of the first of many major central Tallinn road works to come to an end – though it started somewhat earlier than most of the other projects.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reported Ave Häkli.

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:38

Airport CEO: Buying a stake in Air Baltic is definitely worth considering

17:17

Local businesses rejoice as revamped Vana-Kalamaja reopens Friday

16:52

Justice ministry: KRA name change unnecessary

16:14

Lääneranna council stands firm on Metsküla school closure

16:00

Intelligence chief: Ukraine has put Russian troops under pressure in south

15:36

Daily: Significant fall in Russian money coming into Baltic states

15:02

New traffic intersection at Väo lacks required permission to use

14:29

Outgoing Latvian coalition wants residency language exam deadline prolonged

13:46

President Karis: We must all support student teachers in their career path

13:12

This year's Eesti Laul begins on September 15

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.08

Gallery: Tallinn tram completes test run on newly renovated line

30.08

Kaja Kallas: Estonia's moral standards are so much higher

31.08

Estonia's e-Residency program reports €40 million in state revenue

31.08

Kallas: Expectations on me should be same as those on Martin Helme

31.08

Tallinn harbor area construction work yields another shipwreck find

08:14

Major Metaprint client continues operating industrial foam plant in Russia

31.08

Kaja Kallas scandal: The story so far Updated

31.08

PM Kaja Kallas: Reform Party not looking for new prime minister

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: