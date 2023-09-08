New school year brings changes to Tallinn's Gonsiori tänav traffic system

The existing tidal flow (reversible lane) on Gonsiori tänav will be used temporarily for traffic entering the city center.

From the first day of the new school year, three intersections in Tallinn city center are open to traffic: the intersections of Pronksi tänav with Raua tänav, as well as at Gonsiori tänav and Kunderi tänav.

The traffic system on Gonsiori tänav has also been temporarily reorganized. The tidal flow (reversible lane) will serve traffic entering the city, while Raua tänav and Kunderi tänav will be used for traffic leaving the city center.

Initially, the temporary traffic management system is set to remain in place until September 15, after which it is planned to reopen the intersection of Tartu maantee and Pronksi tänav, allowing traffic to cross the tramline from Pronksi to Liivalaia tänav.

At the intersection of Kreutzwaldi tänav and Gonsiori tänav, the traffic will be managed by traffic controllers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!