Photos: Nominees announced for Estonia's annual architecture awards

This year's nominees have been announced for the Cultural Endowment of Estonia's annual architecture awards, the winners of which will be revealed on January 23.

The winners of this year's awards will be announced at an awards ceremony in January hosted by the Architecture Endowment of the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, the Union of Estonian Architects (EAL), the Estonian Association of Interior Architects (ESL) and the Estonian Association of Landscape Architects (EMAL).

A total of 14 nominees were selected by a jury from among 55 candidates. The jury was made up of jewelry artist and designer Kärt Summatavet (chair), architects Joel Kopli, Martin Melioranski and Kai Süda, architectural historian Carl-Dag Lige, landscape architect Grete Veskiväli-Dubov and interior designer Maarja Valk-Falk.

Eligible for submission as candidates for the awards were works completed between August 21, 2023 and August 20, 2024, as well as long-term activities and outstanding individuals.

According to jury chair Kärt Summatavet, the submissions they received represented a wide variety of works located all over the country. She also noted that this year's selection highlighted a broad spectrum of architectural thought.

"The expanded understanding of the interaction between people and their living environment directly impacts communities, clients and creators, while also more sharply observing our surrounding nature," Summatavet said. "The nominees and their work reshape perceptions regarding our current way of life, create new opportunities and align with sustainable and environmentally conscious approaches on an international level."

This year's nominees for the Cultural Endowment of Estonia's Architecture Endowment annual award

Ankru 8, Tallinn. Source: Tõnu Tunnel

Reconstruction of the industrial building at Ankru 8 into a residential building with studio apartments

Architecture: Karli Luik, Johan Tali, Harry Klaar (Molumba)

Interior design: Aet Grigorjev, Kadi Laur (Pink)

Landscape architecture: KINO Landscape Architects

Keila Song Festival Grounds. Source: Tõnu Tunnel

Keila Song Festival Grounds, facilities and park landscape

Architecture: Karli Luik, Johan Tali, Helina Maalt, Priit Rannik, Harry Klaar, Harri Kaplan (Molumba)

Interior design: Annika Lill, Karli Luik, Johan Tali, Helina Maalt (Molumba)

Landscape architecture: Martin Allik, Häli-Ann Tooms (Mareld); Kersti Lootus, Marge Kõrgekuhi (Lootusprojekt); Karli Luik, Johan Tali (Molumba)

"Curated Biodiversity" in Tartu. Source: Mana Kaasik

"Curated Biodiversity" project

Authors: Merle Karro-Kalberg, Anna-Liisa Unt, Karin Bachmann

Kärdla School in Hiiumaa. Source: Tõnu Tunnel

Kärdla School

Architecture: Ott Alver, Alvin Järving, Mari Rass, Lisett Eist, Kaire Koidu, Jõnn Sooniste, Andreas Krigoltoi (Architect Must)

Interior design: Kadi Berens, Mari Põld, Maria Stokkeby (T43 Interior Architects)

Landscape architecture: Mirko Traks, Karin Bachmann, Juhan Teppart, Uku Mark Pärtel, Kristjan Talistu (KINO Landscape Architects)

Logi Sauna in Tallinn. Source: Liina Soosaar

Logi Sauna

Authors: Kaisa Sööt, Liina-Liis Urke, Margit Säde, Regina Viljasaar-Frenzel

Narva Education Complex. Source: Tõnu Tunnel

Narva Estonian School and Narva Old Town Kindergarten

Architecture: Lisette Eriste, Gert Guriev, Karin Harkmaa, Markus Kaasik, Jana Pärn, Annika Valkna, Anne Vingisar (3+1 Architects)

Interior design: Kadi Berens, Ahti Grünberg, Tõnis Kalve, Mari Põld, Maria Stokkeby, Mari-Liis Sõber (T43 Interior Architects)

Landscape architecture: Kersti Lootus, Siim Lootus, Kiur Lootus, Kadri Uusen, Marge Kõrgekuhi (Lootusprojekt)

Narva City Center School and Narva High School. Source: Tõnu Tunnel

Narva City Center School and Narva High School

Architecture: Ralf Lõoke, Maarja Kask, Ragnar Põllukivi, Margus Tamm, Märten Peterson (Salto Architects)

Interior design: Marja Abe, Liisa Hagelberg (Salto Architects)

Landscape architecture: Salto Architects, Polka

Exhibition "Linnahall Forever." Source: Martin Siplane

Exhibition "Linnahall Forever"

Curators: Grete Tiigiste, Jarmo Kauge, Anna-Liiza Izbaš

Spatial and graphic design: Koit Randmäe, Brit Pavelson (Viieline)

Exhibition "Upmade in Estonia," New York City. Source: Sandra Luks

Exhibition "Upmade in Estonia" at NYCxDESIGN

Curators: Reet Aus, Ilona Gurjanova

Exhibition table design: Annika Kaldoja

Cardboard furniture: Tarmo Luisk

Event visual design: Refleks

Exhibition visual design: Reet Aus, Tarmo Luisk, Ilona Gurjanova

Exhibition "The Bold and the Beautiful: Estonian residential architecture of the 1980s." Source: Martin Siplane

Exhibition "The Bold and the Beautiful: Estonian residential architecture of the 1980s."

Curator: Triin Reidla

Designers: Koit Randmäe, Brit Pavelson

Coordinator: Anna-Liiza Izbaš

Exhibition film director: Maris Kerge

Book "The History of Estonian Urban Development: 1918-2020." Source: EKA

Book "The History of Estonian Urban Development: 1918-2020"

Compiled by: Epp Lankots, Triin Ojari

Authors: Riin Alatalu, Karin Hallas-Murula, Lilian Hansar, Mart Kalm, Keiti Kljavin, Maros Krivy, Henry Kuningas, Kaija-Luisa Kurik, Epp Lankots, Triin Ojari, Kaja Pae, Toomas Tammis, Madis Tuuder

Designer: Andres Tali

Detail in the recently renovated Estonian Knighthood House in Tallinn. Source: Pille Lausmäe-Lõoke

The Estonian Knighthood House

Interior design: Gerly Vaikre, Pille Lausmäe-Lõoke (Pille Lausmäe Interior Architects)

Architecture: Urmas Lõoke, Kristiina Arusoo, Riina Poopuu (Urmas Lõoke Architecture)

ETV 2 program "Arhitektuurime." Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR

Youth television series "Arhikektuurime"

Creators: Kadri Klementi, Kaire Nõmm, Katrin Koov

Overhaul of Vana-Kalamaja tänav in Põhja-Tallinn. Source: Martin Siplane

Reconstruction of Vana-Kalamaja tänav

Design: Siiri Vallner, Indrek Peil (Kavakava)

Landscape design: Kadi Nigul, Kristian Nigul, Kadi Uusen (Väli)

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!