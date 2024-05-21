Gallery: Estonian sustainable design showcased in New York

Almost 50 Estonian contemporary designers' work is being shown at an exhibition at the NYCxDESIGN Festival and highlights sustainable fashion.

Estonian design has never been presented on such an extensive scale in New York, Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. As much as 1.5 tons of domestic design has been brought to Soho in Manhatten – from jewelry to interior design.

The exhibition "UPMADE in Estonia" focuses on sustainable design, and presents the possibilities of recycling and using biomaterials. For example, interior products made of mycelium fungi, jewelry made of eggshells, outerwear made of algae, and consumer goods made from smokestacks.

Exhibition Curator Ilona Gurjanova said exporting design can be difficult.

"Those who have exported their products know that everything must have a certificate, from euro trays to camel hair. Everything must be certified. Of course, it is a difficult task, but now it went well thanks to the cooperation partners," she told AK.

Several American artists who attended the opening event said there is a lot to learn from Estonia.

Surya Vanka, head of the American Association of Industrial Designers, said: "You should think about this space not only as an exhibition, but also as a laboratory where the new is being experimented with and tried out. I'm bringing so many designers from the U.S. to come and see this, and saying "hey, look at these interesting experiments that are being tried out and learn from this about how we can take some of these ideas, and adopt them."

Leather artist Anthony Luciano added: "I think the creativity that comes out of Estonia is just magical. The innovation, the sustainability /.../ the sustainability part is really something that people from the United States don't really appreciate. And it's just deliciously designed and beautiful."

"Upmade in EE" is open until Wednesday.

The following artist and brands are participating: Woola, Myceen, Reet Aus, HYTI, Kelpman textile, Johanna Ulfsak, Piret Loog, LUKS, LAURASAKS, Cervo Volante, SILE LUIK, K i l l u d, Heiter X, NüüD, Studio Raili Keiv, Elize Hiiop Jewellery, Tarmo Luisk, LUM, Filaret, By Urmas Lüüs, Karlotta, Leonardo Design, Olustvere puidukoda / Mirjam ja Markus Pärnamets, Ideeklaas, Hannah Segerkrantz (Kiukivi), Margit Terasmees, IKIGI, Kärt Summatavet, Riina O, RAIKU Bio Packaging, Andres Ansper, DiMa Estonian Academy of Arts (Sandra Luks, Argo Tamm, Cärol Ott, Reet Aus), HUUM, JALG, Krista Lehari Jewellery, Kristel Kuslapuu, SJX by Juhan Soomets, Maria Rästa Design, Arro Porcelain, Elmet Treier design, Anneli Tammik, Straipu and Radis.

