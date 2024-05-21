Gallery: Estonian sustainable design showcased in New York

News
Open gallery
167 photos
News

Almost 50 Estonian contemporary designers' work is being shown at an exhibition at the NYCxDESIGN Festival and highlights sustainable fashion.

 Estonian design has never been presented on such an extensive scale in New York, Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. As much as 1.5 tons of domestic design has been brought to Soho in Manhatten – from jewelry to interior design.

The exhibition "UPMADE in Estonia" focuses on sustainable design, and presents the possibilities of recycling and using biomaterials. For example, interior products made of mycelium fungi, jewelry made of eggshells, outerwear made of algae, and consumer goods made from smokestacks.

Exhibition Curator Ilona Gurjanova said exporting design can be difficult.

"Those who have exported their products know that everything must have a certificate, from euro trays to camel hair. Everything must be certified. Of course, it is a difficult task, but now it went well thanks to the cooperation partners," she told AK.

Several American artists who attended the opening event said there is a lot to learn from Estonia.

Surya Vanka, head of the American Association of Industrial Designers, said: "You should think about this space not only as an exhibition, but also as a laboratory where the new is being experimented with and tried out. I'm bringing so many designers from the U.S. to come and see this, and saying "hey, look at these interesting experiments that are being tried out and learn from this about how we can take some of these ideas, and adopt them."

Leather artist Anthony Luciano added: "I think the creativity that comes out of Estonia is just magical. The innovation, the sustainability /.../ the sustainability part is really something that people from the United States don't really appreciate. And it's just deliciously designed and beautiful."

"Upmade in EE" is open until Wednesday.

The following artist and brands are participating: Woola, Myceen, Reet Aus, HYTI, Kelpman textile, Johanna Ulfsak, Piret Loog, LUKS, LAURASAKS, Cervo Volante, SILE LUIK, K i l l u d, Heiter X, NüüD, Studio Raili Keiv, Elize Hiiop Jewellery, Tarmo Luisk, LUM, Filaret, By Urmas Lüüs, Karlotta, Leonardo Design, Olustvere puidukoda / Mirjam ja Markus Pärnamets, Ideeklaas, Hannah Segerkrantz (Kiukivi), Margit Terasmees, IKIGI, Kärt Summatavet, Riina O, RAIKU Bio Packaging, Andres Ansper, DiMa Estonian Academy of Arts (Sandra Luks, Argo Tamm, Cärol Ott, Reet Aus), HUUM, JALG, Krista Lehari Jewellery, Kristel Kuslapuu, SJX by Juhan Soomets, Maria Rästa Design, Arro Porcelain, Elmet Treier design, Anneli Tammik, Straipu and Radis. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:55

Meelis Oidsalu: European matters closer to Estonians' hearts than ever before

18:30

Timothy Snyder: War should have ended in 2022 with Ukraine's victory

18:29

Estonian MPs deem ICC's request for Netanyahu's arrest inappropriate

18:28

Estonia will not join Latvia, Lithuania's joint EXPO pavilion

18:02

Feature | A symbol of Ukrainian spirit: Vyshyvanka Day in Tallinn

17:54

Gallery: Estonian sustainable design showcased in New York

17:25

Viljandi becomes episcopal town

16:49

Chairman: Minister made false claims about Center, Toom

16:42

Experts: Estonia's producer price index falls due to lower raw material costs

16:07

Estonia's Mark Lajal out of French Open in first qualifying round

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

20.05

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

20.05

Language Board: We can't enforce Estonian requirements

10:18

Tallink ferry Superfast IX returns to Estonia after 15 years

20.05

Today and 20 years ago: Which EU countries' citizens live in Estonia?

07:27

Latvia prosecution wants prison time for Estonian businessman Oleg Ossinovski

14:26

Estonia retains two Michelin-starred restaurants

19.05

Almost 1,000 Swedish punks visit Tallinn

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo