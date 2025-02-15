X!

Estonian brand shines at New York Fashion Week, sells out in days

Haruu's Merlin Tiido and Ele Lindemann.
Source: ERR
Estonian fashion brand Haruu was invited to participate in a fall-winter 2025 show at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) last week, where the brand's pieces were praised by models and attendees alike.

Haruu took part in the Flying Solo show at NYFW, whose purpose is to spotlight emerging independent designers from around the world.

No one knows how exactly Haruu ended up with an invite to participate in the show.

"Generally speaking, you can apply [to take part] yourself, but Haruu was special and somewhat of a prodigy in that they received a special invitation," explained model Merlin Miido.

"I think Haruu was invited because the brand pays very close attention to cuts and material quality," she added.

Behind Haruu is a small team led by Kristiine Lään-Vantsi and Virko Vantsi and including tailor and designer Ele Lindemann, who for the past two years has been helping the brand create prototypes.

"When we got the invitation to New York Fashion Week, they got in touch with me and we had just one day to put the collection together," Lindemann recalled.

She said that backstage at the show, people came up to the creators and told them how this or that piece was great.

"The models themselves had nothing but praise for these products too," Miido highlighted. "Everyone said they felt really amazing in these clothes."

The Estonian model added that Haruu's so-called pineapple leather bags made waves in Manhattan as well.

"They're made from waste products left over from pineapple plantations — completely vegan leather," she explained. "It's used in clothing, furniture and the automotive industries. Haruu is among the first in Scandinavia to use this material."

Miido admitted that participating in New York Fashion Week racked up hefty expenses for Haruu. "Whether it'll pay off, we'll see soon enough," she noted, adding that she believes it definitely will.

Lindemann highlighted that after the show last Friday, the brand's inventory sold out completely within just a couple of days.

According to Miido, Haruu makes nature-friendly, natural and comfortable clothes that their wearer can feel comfortable in both at home and at work.

"If you yourself feel fashionable, then you are fashionable," she emphasized.

--

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

