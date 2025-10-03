Gallery: Reuse and inclusive design dazzle at Estonian fashion show

Wednesday's "DOM — Design is in Fashion" runway show at Tallinn's Krulli Quarter highlighted Estonian fashion that blends sustainability, style and long-lasting wearability.

Estonian brands Franz Raver, Lentsius, and B.Mor Studio presented collections featuring everything from repurposed military fabrics to bold branded apparel telling each brand's story.

"This year's DOM theme mirrors the festival's main idea: design [is] for all," said DOM creative director Piret Mägi.

She explained that clothing should work for all body types and all types of movement, offering comfort while supporting the wearer's everyday activity. Even corporate uniforms, she noted, must allow people to feel confident, comfortable and stylish while performing at their best.

Mägi also stressed the value of leftover materials. "Scrap materials and discarded goods deserve the chance to become coveted design pieces too," she said, pointing out that outdated pieces can be reinvented into desirable products.

Designer Kairi Lentsius focuses on adding value through both form and detail.

"The fact that I didn't use a single new fabric made this collection [for DOM] a very exciting challenge," she said.

Her runway pieces used recycled military fabrics enhanced with machine-stitched patterns, complemented by a new Sunlit jewelry series that fuses industrial materials with modern tech.

Engineer-turned-designer Anna Chirkova aimed to repurpose unsold store clothing. She emphasized that her technical background inspires her to find creative solutions for difficult materials.

"For me, it's important to work according to zero-waste and circular design principles, resulting in wearable, functional and, of course, also beautiful," Chirkova explained.

Franz Raver creates apparel for companies, from team uniforms to branded merchandise. Brand founder Susanna Peters said careful attention to cuts and details ensures clothing becomes a visible part of a company's brand and identity while making the wearer feel confident.

"When an employee wears something they feel good in, that leaves an impression too," Peters said.

