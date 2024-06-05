Estonian Fashion Festival comes to Tartu

News
Siret Ott design /
Siret Ott design / "Antonius Fashion show" Source: Madis Palm
News

On June 6, the Estonian Fashion Festival will bring the international sustainable fashion design community culture capital.

The festival's main events include three different fashion shows: stageworthy "Fashion-Performance-Dance" ("Mood-Performance-Tants"), representative of bodies and ready-to-wear fashion "Antonius Fashion Show" ("Antoniuse moeetendus"), and the representative of local crafts heritage "Omamood".

The seminar "Greenery" is included on the festival's main program for the second year in a row, featuring talks by circular economy and design experts, both locally and globally, sustainable designers, and organizations dedicated to sustainability.

"Greenery" is represented by the author of "The World Is On Fire But We're Still Buying Shoes", Alec Leach, whose writing mostly involves fashion, sustainability, and greenwashing. He has appeared in magazines such as the New York Times, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, and Dazed, and he has even published opinion pieces in magazines such as Business of Fashion, i-D, and The Guardian.

The Showroom makes its first appearance in the festival's program, combining the best Estonian designers by offering them global representation, as well as international contacts. At the side program, you can see fashion films and exhibitions, and participate in workshops and special tours.

The designers were chosen based on an application they filled out on sustainability, providing answers on how they comply with sustainability requirements in such fields as production, packaging, design, and social responsibility.   

Festival leader Key Külaots emphasizes that the main goal of the event for many years has been the rise of ethical approach and design.

"Fashion events all around Europe have understood their responsibility and their opportunity to shape and forward sustainable fashion's messages to a wider audience. With common practice, the designers who abide by sustainable principles can step onto the stage. In Estonia, the Estonian Fashion Festival is the only festival that has worked out such a format for designers," said Külaots.

Estonian Fashion Festival was founded in 2018 by three organizations: the Pallas University of Applied Sciences' fashion show "Mood-Performance-Dance", Viljandi Culture Academy's "Omamood" and Tartu Center for Creative Industries' "Antonius Fashion Show" under the same format. The annual festival takes place as usual at the start of June in Tartu.

The festival is from June 6.-9. at the Estonian National Museum and Knorring Manor House.

This year's festival is part of the Tartu 2024 main program.

The Festival program can be found HERE.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Lotta Raidna

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:37

Oil tank on fire in North Tallinn

13:23

Lawyer: People should not live in fear of state monitoring bank accounts

12:57

Finance ministry: MTA can monitor corporate bank accounts only

12:22

Tartu Song Festival general tickets sell out

12:22

Expert: European Parliament election results hinge greatly on turnout

11:49

Statistics: April industrial production down 4.7 percent on year

11:31

Government approves negative supplementary draft budget for 2024

11:15

Poll: Support for EKRE on decline for fifth consecutive week

10:41

Pärnu downpour leads to flooded streets and trapped vehicles

10:07

€100 million pledged Estonian annual aid to Ukraine raises state budget questions

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.06

Tallinn to build a 14-kilometer linear park

04.06

Feature: First Estonian flag, hidden for decades, turns 140

04.06

Estonia's average life expectancy breaks new record

04.06

Several important Tallinn streets closed this summer due to repair work

04.06

Ministry wants to amend law to make employment contracts more flexible

04.06

Heavy rain brings central Pärnu traffic almost to a standstill

04.06

Estonia to spend €1.5 billion on ammunition over next four years

25.05

Science fiction debate: Why have we stopped imagining futures?

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo