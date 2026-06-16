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Gallery: Arvo Pärt's music performed in the ancient Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens

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Estonian composer Arvo Pärt's music was performed in the ancient Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens.
Estonian composer Arvo Pärt's music was performed in the ancient Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens. Source: Anneli Ivaste
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The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Tõnu Kaljuste, performed on June 15 at the ancient 2,000-year-old venue, the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, as part of the Athens Epidaurus Festival.

Before an audience of 5,000, the program featured works by Arvo Pärt: Für Lennart in memoriam for strings; L'abbé Agathon for soprano and string orchestra; Stabat Mater for mixed choir and string orchestra; Magnificat for mixed choir; and Te Deum for three choirs, piano, string orchestra, and tape (wind harp).

The soloists were Maria Listra (soprano), Danila Frantou (countertenor), and Toomas Tohert (tenor).

According to Tõnu Kaljuste, the concert was special. "As the final notes faded into the Mediterranean night and the audience slowly departed, there was a moment when it felt as though an almost imperceptibly thin layer of Estonian culture had been left upon those stones that have endured for millennia," Kaljuste said.

The Odeon of Herodes Atticus, located on the southern slope of the Acropolis, dates back to the 2nd century AD and is one of the oldest and best-preserved ancient concert and performance venues in the world. It offers a unique opportunity to experience music and theater in the same setting where performances were enjoyed during Roman times.

Founded in 1955, the Athens Epidaurus Festival is Greece's leading summer festival of theater and music, presenting ancient drama, contemporary theater, dance and opera performances, as well as concerts.

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Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Argo Ideon

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