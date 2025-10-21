Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir to perform Arvo Pärt's music in US and China

This month, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir is set to embark on an international tour, performing the music of Arvo Pärt in both the U.S. and China.

On October 23 and 24, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir will perform at Carnegie Hall in New York with concerts specially dedicated to the 90th birthday of world-renowned Estonian composer Arvo Pärt.

On the first evening, they will be joined on stage by the Estonian Festival Orchestra, conducted by Paavo Järvi. Midori (violin), Hans Christian Aavik (violin), and Nico Muhly (piano) will also perform.

The following evening, October 24, the chamber choir will perform with the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra conducted by Tõnu Kaljuste, with Maria Listra as soloist.

The works performed at the concerts dedicated to Arvo Pärt, include works spanning nearly six decades, from the orchestral work "Perpetuum mobile" and the revolutionary "Credo – both composed in the 1960s, to works from his later creative period, such as Adam's Lament, "La Sindone" and "Swansong."

Also featured will be "Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten," "Tabula rasa," "L'abbé Agathon," "Stabat Mater," "Te Deum" and more

After the concerts in the U.S., the choir will then travel to China, where Tõnu Kaljuste is set to conduct 5 concerts with 3 different a cappella programs. The first will take place on October 28 at the XXXVII Macau International Music Festival, where the audience will be treated to choral music from different centuries by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, Johann Sebastian Bach and Arvo Pärt.

That performance is followed by another on October 30 at the Wuhan Qintai Concert Hall. A day later, on October 31, the choir will perform at the Shanghai International Arts Festival, where a diverse program of works by Sibelius, Berio, Debussy, Murray Schafer, and Estonian composers Kreeg and Tormis will be performed.

The Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir's tour of China concludes on November 1 at the Jiangsu Grand Theater in Nanjing.

More information about the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir is available here.

---

