X!

Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday celebrated with Glasgow, London and Hamburg concerts

News
Arvo Pärt.
Arvo Pärt. Source: Birgit Püve/Arvo Pärt Center
News

World-renowned Estonian composer Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday will be celebrated with concerts by the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir (EFK), Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and Tõnu Kaljuste in Glasgow, London and Hamburg over the next week.

This Sunday (October 5), the EFK will perform with Tallinn Chamber Orchestra at Glasgow City Halls. The EFK will then perform at London's Barbican Center two nights later.

From London, the EFK will travel to Hamburg to perform at the Elbphilharmonie – one of Europe's most prestigious concert halls – together with the innovative and internationally renowned chamber orchestra Ensemble Resonanz, on October 11.

By the end of 2025, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir (EFK) will have given a total of 78 concerts in Estonia and 14 in other countries. From October to December, the EFK will perform on tours in the U.S., China, South America and Europe.

More information about the concerts is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Neit-Eerik Nestor

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

03.10

District heating prices expected to be lower than in previous years

03.10

Estonia's Stefan Arand claims historic F1 H20 qualifying win in Shanghai

03.10

Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday celebrated with Glasgow, London and Hamburg concerts

03.10

Tallinn Zoo and Botanic Garden join free 'Museum Sundays' till end of 2025

03.10

EDF colonel: Russia now has more capabilities to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure

03.10

Raul Rebane: Struggle for the past or the personality myths of Estonian elections

03.10

Defense Forces gets new powers for countering threats outside its territory

03.10

Parempoolsed turn to court over not being included in ERR election debate

03.10

ERR in Ukraine: Soldiers learning lessons in repair and maintenance of equipment

03.10

President takes controversial church law amendments to Supreme Court

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.10

Number of people in Estonia renouncing Russian citizenship increases

02.10

Shooting down Russian jets would have been a strategic mistake, says EDF chief

03.10

Employers: All hands needed in Estonia, including foreign labor

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

02.10

New shops, pool and sauna coming to Tallinn's Kalarand

02.10

Russian rapper Kamazz banned from entering Estonia ahead of Narva concert

03.10

Latvia suspends Ride Mobility scooters after deadly collision

02.10

€39 million EU funds redirected to Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal and Rapla-Lelle railway

03.10

Baltika clothing chain declares bankruptcy

02.10

Fox News: Estonian PM and NATO chief argued over invoking Article 4

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo