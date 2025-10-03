Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday celebrated with Glasgow, London and Hamburg concerts

World-renowned Estonian composer Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday will be celebrated with concerts by the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir (EFK), Tallinn Chamber Orchestra and Tõnu Kaljuste in Glasgow, London and Hamburg over the next week.

This Sunday (October 5), the EFK will perform with Tallinn Chamber Orchestra at Glasgow City Halls. The EFK will then perform at London's Barbican Center two nights later.

From London, the EFK will travel to Hamburg to perform at the Elbphilharmonie – one of Europe's most prestigious concert halls – together with the innovative and internationally renowned chamber orchestra Ensemble Resonanz, on October 11.

By the end of 2025, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir (EFK) will have given a total of 78 concerts in Estonia and 14 in other countries. From October to December, the EFK will perform on tours in the U.S., China, South America and Europe.

