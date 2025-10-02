Arvo Pärt's beloved children's songs coming to life onstage in Tartu

Generations have grown up with Estonian composer Arvo Pärt's "Songs from Childhood." On October 7, Vanemuine Theater is bringing them to life in a new children's production.

Premiering next week, "Johnny's Way to School" ("Jussikese koolitee") weaves Pärt's music into the story of a young boy whose dreams are bigger than himself. With help from his friends, he learns to notice and care about the world around him — and finds a new friend in a big book.

"These songs have appeared in cartoons and in kindergarten and school concerts, and often we don't even know who wrote them," said director, librettist, choreographer and designer Mare Tommingas.

"Simple, heartfelt melodies that speak to kids of all ages are timeless," she continued. "'Johnny's Way to School' builds on these songs, bringing to life the characters and situations the young boy encounters on his journey. Even a young child has dreams, and they can be very big."

"Johnny's Way to School" features music by Arvo Pärt, arrangements by Tauno Aints, video art by Janek Savolainen and performances by students from the Vanemuine Dance and Ballet School and Tartu Karlova School.

--

