Estonian comic book artist presents graphic novel about Arvo Pärt in the US

Estonian comic book artist Joonas Sildre presented his graphic novel "Between Two Sounds," based on the life of Arvo Pärt at the Small Press Expo in Maryland,

"Between Two Sounds" ("Kahe heli vahel") is the first work by an Estonian author to be invited to participate in the festival.

Small Press Expo, which has been running for over 30 years, is the first festival in the United States dedicated to artistic comics. According to the festival's executive director Warren Bernard, Sildre's style stands out from American authors and has its own audience.

"As with all European works, we have our own section of the audience that is looking for these kinds of books. The rhythm is different, the artistic solution is unique and this book will definitely find its readers here. Of course, it's not like a New York Times bestseller, but it will definitely sell a bunch of copies and that's really good," said Bernard.

Sildre believes with 500 exhibitors, the festival, which is the largest of its kind, has given him the opportunity to meet a whole new audience.

"To my surprise, many people have heard about the book, came to meet me in person and asked for my autograph. This is perhaps one of the first times Estonian graphic literature has been featured in a place like this. For me personally, it's a big deal to present my work to a new audience and on a new level," said Sildre.

"What's interesting about (Sildre) is that he doesn't try to copy Arvo Pärt's work but adapts its tonality and translates it into comic book language, which is very exciting," said Tom Marquet, co-founder of Philadelphia-based comic book store Partners and Sons.

According to Marquet, currently, the dominant genre in the independent comic book scene in the U.S. is horror. "The focus is on horror, which can be ecological horror – fear of climate change and dystopia – but there is also a lot of body horror, where, for example, one's own body becomes alien or foreign. Another noticeable trend is the targeting of U.S. comics towards younger readers."

Marquet added that comics are now also seen as a way to improve literacy and reading skills. "People are beginning to realize that comics have their own value and are not just about guys fighting each other."

Joonas Sildre also presented his graphic novel "Between Two Sounds" in New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, and Los Angeles.

