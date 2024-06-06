Third Hiiumaa Literature Festival focuses on art

Hiiumaa Literature Festival in 2022 - Jaan Toots and Tõnu Õnnepalu
Hiiumaa Literature Festival in 2022 - Jaan Toots and Tõnu Õnnepalu Source: Toomas Kokovkin
The Hiiumaa Literature Festival arrives in Kärdla City Center (June 7-9) with exciting discussions and meetings with writers, a recording of the 'Radio Night University' ('Ööülikool'), and Estonian literature pop-up bookstores.

This year's theme is art, which is why the festival will be artsy. The Hiiumaa artist Kertu-Liina Karjus will discuss the island as a magical land for artists and writers, and her exhibition of contour maps will be on display at the same time. There will also be an exhibition of book illustrations featuring the work of Vive Noor and Liis-Lüdig Algvere. A hike "Hiiumaa Among the Art Tracks" ("Hiiumaa kunstnike radadel") will also take place.

Joonas Sildre and Eero Epner follow the wave of art with discussions on the subject "The Colorful Konrad Mägi" ("Värviline Konrad Mägi"). Tõnis Tootsen's and Tõnu Õnnepalu's foundation for the exchange of ideas lies in "The Visible is Invisible: Worded Pictures, Pictured Words" ("Nähtav nähtamatu: sõna pildis, pilt sõnas"). Jaan Tootsen leads the "Radio Night University'" ("Ööülikooli") recording "Hiiumaa as the Magical Land for Artists" ("Hiiumaa kui kunstnike paradiis"), and Sildre will hold a comic drawing workshop. Pipi, Lotte, and meetings with writers are brought in for the children's program.

The festival includes music and movies. Harri Rinne and Märt Treier memorize Riho Sibul in their discussions. At the cinema hall, you can see Ülo Sooster's film "The Man Who Dried a Towel in the Wind" ("Mees, kes kuivatas rätikut tuule käes") and the movie "20,000 Bees" ("20,000 mesilast") that was nominated for the European LUX Audience Award (director Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren, Spain). A concert by Hedvig Hanson ends the festival.

Publishing companies represented at the event this year are Aadam ja Pojad, Argo, Canopus, Eesti Raamat, EKSA, Ilmamaa, Koolibri, Petrone Print, Pilgrim, and Rahva Raamat.

Hiiumaa Literature Festival was launched in 2022. The organizers say the event is not all about professional writers coming together or the culture elite's debate club.

"Hiiumaa still does not have a bookstore. This is how we came up with the idea to bring a literature festival to life that would be intriguing for the visitors of the island and also bring fresh literature into the hands of Hiiumaa people," explained the head of the Hiiumaa tourism cluster Kristel Peikel. She added that Hiiumaa is an excellent creative island, where nature, people, and the overall atmosphere bring deep concentration and creative work.

--

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Lotta Raidna

Third Hiiumaa Literature Festival focuses on art

