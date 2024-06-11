Gallery: Sting performs in Tartu

The gig came as part of Sting's world tour promoting the album "My Songs" and was also a keynote event in Tartu's 2024 European Capital of Culture program.

The main support act was Italian singer-songwriter Giordana Angi.

Sting had performed in Estonia in 2000 and in 2017, and was last here in 2019, when he appeared on stage in Tallinn.

Sting has performed in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia during the current tour.

Born Gordon Sumner, Sting, 72, from Tyneside, has 17 Grammy Awards to his name, including those picked up with The Police, the act which he first shot to fame with in the late 1970s. Solo and with the Police combined, he has sold over 100 million records.

