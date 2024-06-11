Gallery: Sting performs in Tartu

News
Sting with support act Giordana Angi in concert at the Tartu Song Festival Grounds, June 10, 2024.
Open gallery
55 photos
News

Legendary British singer-songwriter and musician Sting played the Tartu Song Festival Grounds (Tartu laulvaljak) on Monday.

The gig came as part of Sting's world tour promoting the album "My Songs" and was also a keynote event in Tartu's 2024 European Capital of Culture program.

The main support act was Italian singer-songwriter Giordana Angi.

Sting had performed in Estonia in 2000 and in 2017, and was last here in 2019, when he appeared on stage in Tallinn.

Sting has performed in America, Europe, Asia, and Australia during the current tour.

Born Gordon Sumner, Sting, 72, from Tyneside, has 17 Grammy Awards to his name, including those picked up with The Police, the act which he first shot to fame with in the late 1970s. Solo and with the Police combined, he has sold over 100 million records.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte,Valner Väino

Related

watch on etv

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:25

Tartu basement converted into demo emergency shelter

12:10

Riigikogu adopts statement on crisis of democracy in Georgia

11:57

Statistics: Growth slowed in Estonia's first quarter services foreign trade

11:25

Estonian Greens satisfied with European Parliament election result

10:54

Major Tallinn construction works prove to be millions more expensive

10:32

Janek Õiglane pulls out of European championships decathlon

10:23

Johannes Erm second after European championships decathlon day one

10:19

Gallery: Siberian tigers Pootsman and Danuta arrive in Tallinn

09:41

Routine European elections recount completed

08:59

Gallery: Sting performs in Tartu

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.06

Isamaa wins Estonia's European Parliament elections

09.06

First new electric train to reach Estonia on Monday

10.06

Wealthy tourists looking for custom experiences in Estonia

10.06

Ansip: Kaja Kallas will go to Europe and Estonia will get a new prime minister

10.06

Preventable poisonings in young children on rise in Estonia

10.06

Henn Põlluaas: EKRE must do whatever it takes to make the government

10.06

Kaja Kallas: Election result will change neither the Riigikogu nor government in Estonia

10.06

New estimate puts Rail Baltic cost at €15.3 billion

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo