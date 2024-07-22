Ewert and The Two Dragons announce break-up

Top band Ewert and The Two Dragons have announced they will be splitting after 15 years together.

Formed in 2009, the band had been less active in recent years, but will perform one more gig as a farewell to fans.

The band announced the split on their social media account, adding: "Some of you have been with us almost from the start, while others joined at different points along the way, and we are grateful to all of you for listening to our music and coming to our hundreds of concerts, both at home and worldwide."

"This has given us some unique and unforgettable experiences. We love each other, and have created some special music and memories together that will forever bind us as friends," the statement continued.

"We will be announcing our very last concert when the time is right and well in advance," the band added.

Despite its name the band is a four piece, consisting of Ewert Sundja, Erki Pärnoja, Kristjan Kallas, and Ivo Etti.

The band formed in May 2009 and their debut album, "The Hills Behind The Hills"," was released in the fall of that year.

This was followed by three more albums "Good Man Down" (2011), "Circles" (2015), and "Hands Around the Moon" (2018), as well as an EP "Tied For A Lifetime" (2017).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!