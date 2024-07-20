Gallery: 2024 Punk & Rock Festival takes place in Tartu

The 2024 Punk & Rock Festival is taking place in Tartu this weekend (July 19-20) at Raadi Manor Park. The opening night of the festival featured performances from some of the grand masters of the Estonian punk scene.

The opening day of the festival, saw live performances from Amplituud, Rivaalid, Dark Reflection, Distance Between, Kurjam, Nyrok City and J.M.K.E.

On Saturday, Tüse Asi, Sharpanelle, Woungiver, Skoone, Strych : ), Shower and DND will all take the stage

The Punk & Rock festival has been held annually in Tartu since 2016.

