Gallery: Legendary Estonian punk band Vennaskond plays 40th birthday show

On Saturday, October 26, Vennaskond celebrated its 40th birthday with a sold-out concert at Noblessner Foundry in Tallinn. Several other acts featured in that night's lineup included former bandmates as well.

Vennaskond was founded in 1984 in Mustamäe, Tallinn, by singer Tõnu Trubetsky and guitarist Teet Tibar. They played their first show at Tallinn High School No. 49 that fall – a gig that cost organizer Irwin Art, the school's art teacher at the time, his job.

Over the decades to follow, lead singer Tõnu Trubetsky would remain the only steady member of the band. Vennaskond saw frequent lineup changes, including from show to show, and has a list of alumni dozens of members long.

Today, Vennaskond is undeniably a part of the Estonian pop music canon. The band has influenced countless Estonian bands, including local punk rock aesthetic choices, over the past 40 years – speak nothing of their fans.

Saturday's lineup included the likes of Irwin Art Projekt as well as MAITRE – real name Mait Rebane, who played drums in Vennaskond in the late 80s and later returned to play rhythm guitar in the 2000s.

The show also included a performance by Grammy-winning Estonian vocal ensemble Vox Clamantis, led by former Vennaskond guitarist Jaan-Eik Tulve, who swapped out their usual Gregorian chants for Vennaskond songs.

As of this year, Vennaskond consists of members Tõnu Trubetsky, Allan Vainola, Lauri Leis, Anneli Kadakas, Anti Pathique, Miina Kullamaa and Hedwig Allika.

