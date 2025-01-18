X!

British rock band Nothing But Thieves to perform in Tallinn in February

Nothing But Thieves.
Nothing But Thieves. Source: Press materials
British rock band Nothing But Thieves are set to perform live at the Noblessner Foundry in Tallinn on Thursday, February 6. Having last played in Estonia in 2022, the band is now returning on the back of their latest album "Dead Club City."

Nothing But Thieves' latest album "Dead Club City" explores themes of celebrity culture, social alienation, personal relationships, and more, all set against the backdrop of a fictional city.

The band's lineup features Conor Mason on vocals, Dom Craik on guitar and production, Joe Langridge-Brown on guitar, Philip Blake on bass, and James Price on drums.

"I think this is probably the first time that we haven't sounded like just five people in a band. It feels like we've transcended that. It doesn't just feel like a band album. It's opened the door, and that's the really exciting thing about this record. It feels over and beyond that," said guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown.

Editor: Michael Cole

