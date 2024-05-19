Almost 1,000 Swedish punks visit Tallinn

Hundreds of punks from Sweden and Finland gathered in Tallinn on Saturday for a party at Paavli Culture Factory as part of a three-day punk cruise festival.

The revelers arrived and left Tallinn on a cruise ship chartered from Stockholm to Tallinn for the Close-up Båten Festival. The majority came from Sweden.

They danced, enjoyed the weather, played games and, of course, drank plenty of beer, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Saturday.

"Punk means being yourself, having fun, drinking beer and listening to good music," party-goer Juhan told AK.

"For me, it's kind of nostalgic because I have been a punk rocker for, maybe, 26 years. So, it's in my blood," Dennis, another attendee, said.

Punk music does not discriminate, and fans of all ages were welcome. AK also spoke to Estonian punks Marko and Karola, who are both 16-year-old .

"People can just be free to do as they please. And we all care about each other and stick together," Karola, said explaining why they attended the party and are interested in punks.

"Same for me. We stick together and just have to support everyone," Marko added.

Another visitor, Markus sad: "I honestly don't know how to explain it. It is a really friendly culture, [there are] lots of great people."

Similar cruise party events are becoming more and more popular. In September, an event for metal music will take place.

