Almost 1,000 Swedish punks visit Tallinn

News
Punks at Paavli Culture Factory.
Punks at Paavli Culture Factory. Source: ERR
News

Hundreds of punks from Sweden and Finland gathered in Tallinn on Saturday for a party at Paavli Culture Factory as part of a three-day punk cruise festival.

The revelers arrived and left Tallinn on a cruise ship chartered from Stockholm to Tallinn for the Close-up Båten Festival. The majority came from Sweden.

They danced, enjoyed the weather, played games and, of course, drank plenty of beer, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Saturday.

"Punk means being yourself, having fun, drinking beer and listening to good music," party-goer Juhan told AK.

"For me, it's kind of nostalgic because I have been a punk rocker for, maybe, 26 years. So, it's in my blood," Dennis, another attendee, said.

Punk music does not discriminate, and fans of all ages were welcome. AK also spoke to Estonian punks Marko and Karola, who are both 16-year-old .

"People can just be free to do as they please. And we all care about each other and stick together," Karola, said explaining why they attended the party and are interested in punks.

"Same for me. We stick together and just have to support everyone," Marko added.

Another visitor, Markus sad: "I honestly don't know how to explain it. It is a really friendly culture, [there are] lots of great people."

Similar cruise party events are becoming more and more popular. In September, an event for metal music will take place.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:45

Spring rabies vaccination campaign ends

13:53

Pärnu receives €12 million to build new cycle paths

12:10

Almost 1,000 Swedish punks visit Tallinn

11:43

Tsikhanouskaya film screening to mark Belarusian political prisoners day

10:17

EDF chief: Misleading to blame tax rises on increased defense spending

09:12

Gallery: Tallinn Day celebrated in the capital on Saturday

08:48

Watch: 'Kissing Tartu' concert marks 30 years of Eurovision

08:17

Sunday brings showers, storms

18.05

Tõnu Kaljuste and Tallinn Chamber Orchestra perform Bach's final work

18.05

Kallas at Lennart Meri Conference: We must not fall into the trap of fears

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.05

Estonian state to roll out crisis stores nationwide network

17.05

Port of Tallinn borrowed €20 million and paid out €19.2 million in dividends

15.05

Researcher: Estonians could be in the minority by end of century

18.05

Kallas at Lennart Meri Conference: We must not fall into the trap of fears

18.05

E-residents and digital nomads travel through Europe to Tallinn

18.05

Estonian party ratings 2018-2024

12:10

Almost 1,000 Swedish punks visit Tallinn

18.05

Elron tests Starlink satellite data on passenger trains

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo