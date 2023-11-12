Gallery: Estonian punk Villu Tamme marks 60th birthday with show

Villu Tamme celebrated his 60th birthday with a J.M.K.E. show in Tallinn. November 11, 2023.
Legendary Estonian punk musician Villu Tamme turned 60 on November 2, and on Saturday celebrated his jubilee birthday fronting a J.M.K.E. show in Tallinn.

Previously a founding member of Estonian punk band Velikije Luki in 1982, Tamme was also a founding member – initially just on guitar – of J.M.K.E., who played their first show on January 18, 1986.

With the opportunity to play shows all over Estonia and the Soviet Union under perestroika, Tamme, J.M.K.E. and their music all received significant media attention in the late 80s.

J.M.K.E. recorded their debut album "Külmale maale" in Helsinki in 1989. The success of its first single, "Tere perestroika," in Finland saw them become the first Estonian band to chart abroad, and in 2014, "Külmale maale" was chosen by critics as Estonia's best album of all time.

Tamme has also written crosswords for several publications.

He was awarded the Order of the White Star, 5th Class, in 2014.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

