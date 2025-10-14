X!

Legendary Scottish punk band The Exploited to play in Tallinn

News
The Exploited at Tallinn's Helitehas in 2019.
The Exploited at Tallinn's Helitehas in 2019. Source: Konstantin Sednev/Postimees Grupp/Scanpix
News

Edinburgh punk legends The Exploited return to Tallinn in February, this time bringing their high-energy street punk to Paavli Culture Factory.

Formed in 1978, the band released its first album, "Punks Not Dead," in 1981 under Secret Records.

Over the years, they released several more albums, and while 2003's "Fuck the System" remains their latest studio release, the band is still active onstage.

"UK 82," a track from their sophomore album "Troops of Tomorrow," later lent its name to a movement that helped define the U.K.'s second wave street punk pioneered by The Exploited, GBH and Discharge.

The four-member lineup features frontman Wattie Buchan, Gary "Gman" Sullivan, Irish Rob (Robert Halkett) and Steve Campbell.

The Exploited last visited Estonia in April 2019, playing a show at Tallinn's Helitehas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:10

Legendary Scottish punk band The Exploited to play in Tallinn

17:44

Reigo Randmets: Tallinn needs a denser urban structure and faster processes

17:06

Estonia inks deal launching new Defense League drone training for civilians

16:16

17-year-old Emma-Melis Aktas takes judo grand prix silver

16:13

Gallery: Estonian photo center opens two documentary exhibitions in Romania

16:12

Many students not attending high school closest to home adding to inequality

15:51

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Local elections FAQ

15:19

Estonia to hike roadbuilding budget by €100 million next year

15:00

Estonian court orders crypto trader to pay Ukrainian NGO 30x value of Russian donation

14:57

Estonian women's chess team draw twice in succession in Euro championships

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.10

Gallery: US Army tank unit arrives in Estonia Updated

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

10:32

Canadian Air Force pilots practice debut road landings in Estonia

13.10

Estonia backs EU push to make housing more affordable

13.10

Estonia bans Latvian politician Aleksejs Roslikovs from entering country

13.10

Car sales in Estonia down by as much as they're up in Latvia and Lithuania

13.10

Allmann and Volkov: Tallinn's ad explosion turning it into an Eastern European jungle

11:52

Estonian doctors' median salary with bonuses €5,115 per month Updated

13.10

Overview: What are Tallinn's mayoral candidates' investment priorities?

12.10

UK's RAF surveillance aircraft flies 12-hour mission along Russian border

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo