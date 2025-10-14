Legendary Scottish punk band The Exploited to play in Tallinn

Edinburgh punk legends The Exploited return to Tallinn in February, this time bringing their high-energy street punk to Paavli Culture Factory.

Formed in 1978, the band released its first album, "Punks Not Dead," in 1981 under Secret Records.

Over the years, they released several more albums, and while 2003's "Fuck the System" remains their latest studio release, the band is still active onstage.

"UK 82," a track from their sophomore album "Troops of Tomorrow," later lent its name to a movement that helped define the U.K.'s second wave street punk pioneered by The Exploited, GBH and Discharge.

The four-member lineup features frontman Wattie Buchan, Gary "Gman" Sullivan, Irish Rob (Robert Halkett) and Steve Campbell.

The Exploited last visited Estonia in April 2019, playing a show at Tallinn's Helitehas.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!