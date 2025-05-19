Gallery: Close-Up Båten festival brings Swedish punks to Tallinn

Over a thousand Swedish punks and fans of punk music arrived in Tallinn by cruise ship at the weekend, for the Close-Up Båten festival, held in Estonia for the third time.

Swedish bands Coca Carola, Vänsternäven, and City Saints joined Estonian band Avemaria for the festival, held at the Paavli Kultuurivabrik, in the Kopli district of Tallinn.

The event is organized by Robban Becirovic, founder of Sweden's flagship music publication Close-Up Magazine.

