British post-punk band Shame announce October Tallinn show

On Saturday, October 11, British post-punk band Shame are set to perform live at Tallinn's Paavli Cultural Factory.

Shame have been active for 11 years, after first releasing music back in 2014. Their breakthrough came with the release of their critically acclaimed debut album "Songs of Praise" in 2018.

The London-based five-piece have put out three albums to date, with their latest, "Food for Worms," released in 2023.

In September, the band will release their fourth record "Cutthroat."

