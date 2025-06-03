X!

British post-punk band Shame announce October Tallinn show

News
Shame.
Shame. Source: Dead Oceans
News

On Saturday, October 11, British post-punk band Shame are set to perform live at Tallinn's Paavli Cultural Factory.

Shame have been active for 11 years, after first releasing music back in 2014. Their breakthrough came with the release of their critically acclaimed debut album "Songs of Praise" in 2018.

The London-based five-piece have put out three albums to date, with their latest, "Food for Worms," released in 2023.

In September, the band will release their fourth record "Cutthroat."

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Michael Cole

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:58

Henri Drell's Tenerife get Spanish basketball playoffs off to winning start

17:10

British post-punk band Shame announce October Tallinn show

16:33

Estonian basketball player Matthias Tass instrumental in Belgium finals win

16:00

Tallinn deputy mayor: Main street project won't increase traffic congestion

15:42

Riigikogu rejects bill to legalize license plate recognition cameras

15:01

Tallinn mayor, deputy mayors criticize Reform 'games' over kindergarten fees

14:34

State forest center secures deal with VKG for Ida-Viru County bioproducts plant

14:09

Isamaa leader could be required to pay paper nearly €30,000 for hosting show

13:44

Estonia's school students show wide range of AI abilities on eve of tech leap

13:07

Head of FC Flora: Football Association director was acting as a mediator

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.06

Trail camera in Estonia captures no fewer than eight bears at once

02.06

Former mayor hits out at reboot of planned Tallinn main street project

02.06

Watchdog looking into potentially illegal agreement between Estonian football clubs

02.06

State to transfer €584 million from last year's budget to this one

02.06

Estonia's inter-island ferry services increase schedules to meet demand

02.06

Nils Niitra: I quit the second pension pillar and do not regret it

01.06

Baltic states are 'model allies,' says US defense secretary

02.06

General: Ukraine's successful operation sign of Russian intelligence's weakness

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo