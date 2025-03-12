X!

Pussy Riot to headline 2025 Tallinn Colors festival in July

News
Pussy Riot.
Pussy Riot. Source: Paavli Culture Factory
News

Russian protest art collective Pussy Riot are set to headline this year's Tallinn Colors music and culture festival at the Paavli Cultural Factory in July.

Pussy Riot's internationally acclaimed production "Riot Days," which the collective will perform at the festival, depicts the grueling but inspiring reality of political persecution and resistance. The 2025 version of the production brings the personal story of Maria Alyokhina after her release from Russian prison in 2022, including the Pussy Riot protests, clashes with pro-Kremlin groups, the tragic story of Alexei Navalny, Maria's repeated arrests and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Riot Days" is constantly evolving and adapting in real time to our geopolitical reality. The production has been performed more than 400 times around the world and has helped to raise over €200,000 in support of the Kyiv Children's Hospital. Proceeds have also been used to provide aid to a political prisoner in Russia.

"Regardless of how this tragedy is interpreted by different geopolitical forces, we must not forget that Russia is the only aggressor and it is Ukraine that is fighting for its sovereignty and freedom. Pussy Riot's presence at Tallinn Colors is an important reminder," said Roman Demtšenko, the festival's chief organizer and CEO of Paavli Cultural Factory.

Pussy Riot rose to international prominence in 2012 after staging a political protest at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow, for which three members of the group were sentenced to two years in prison for "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred." Since their release from prison, the collective has continued its active resistance and won numerous international accolades for its activism.

The 2025 Tallinn Colors festival will take place at Paavli Cultural Factory from July 11 to 13.



Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

