UK jungle legend Congo Natty coming to Tallinn next week

Congo Natty.
Congo Natty. Source: author's submission
British jungle and drum and bass legend Congo Natty hits Tallinn's Paavli Culture Factory on November 21 for a night blending reggae, jazz and hip-hop influences.

Active for more than 35 years, Congo Natty began his career in the late 1980s under the name Rebel MC, achieving international recognition with hits like "Just Keep Rockin'" and "Street Tuff."

In the 1990s, his creative path took a new direction as a new genre emerged from London's melting pot club culture, blending reggae, dub and hip-hop influences into what became known as jungle music.

Congo Natty is regarded as one of the central pioneers of jungle as well as early drum and bass. Over the years, he has also performed under other names including Conquering Lion, Tribe of Issachar and X Project.

In 2022, Congo Natty released his most ambitious work to date, "Ancestorz (Rootz of Jungle)," featuring 32 tracks fusing drum and bass, reggae, jazz, hip-hop and jungle music.

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

UK jungle legend Congo Natty coming to Tallinn next week

